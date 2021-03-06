'Heartiest congratulations': President Ram Nath Kovind 'delighted' with India's series victory against England

India on Saturday defeated England by an innings and 25 runs on the third day of the fourth Test to complete a 3-1 series victory at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
With this victory, India has qualified for the finals of the ICC World Test Championship final. Virat Kohli's men will now play against Kane Williamson's New Zealand at the Lord's Cricket Ground on June 18.
Meanwhile, President Ram Nath Kovind congratulated skipper Virat Kohli and his men on the outstanding victory and for making it through to the ICC World Test Championship final.
Kovind tweeted, "Heartiest congratulations to Team India for winning the test series 3-1 against England, becoming finalists of the inaugural ICC World Test Championship and reaching the top of the ICC Test Team Rankings Table!"
"I feel delighted that I had the opportunity to inaugurate the magnificent stadium where the first two test matches have seen India win. My best wishes to all the players for their excellent performance in the final," he added.
Meanwhile, in the post-match presentation, skipper Kohli said the team's comeback after the humiliating loss in the first Test match at Chennai was the most pleasing.
"The comeback in Chennai pleased me the most. The first game was an aberration and England outplayed us. The toss played a crucial role and the bowlers weren't in the contest. We bowled and fielded with more intensity and so the comeback was very heartening," Kohli said.
Taking about India's bench strength, Virat said, "Our bench strength is extremely strong and that's a good sign for Indian cricket. When the transition happens, the standards won't fall and Rishabh and Washy's partnership showed exactly that in a crucial juncture of the match."
Skipper Kohli was all praises for senior players Rohit Sharma and R Ashwin. "Rohit's knock was the defining moment in Chennai, and Ashwin has been our most bankable player over the years so they have been our best players this series," he said. "Now we can accept that the WTC final, which was a distraction in New Zealand in 2020, but now it's a reality," he added.
