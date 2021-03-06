'Heartiest congratulations': President Ram Nath Kovind 'delighted' with India's series victory against England

India on Saturday defeated England by an innings and 25 runs on the third day of the fourth Test to complete a 3-1 series victory at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

With this victory, India has qualified for the finals of the ICC World Test Championship final. Virat Kohli's men will now play against Kane Williamson's New Zealand at the Lord's Cricket Ground on June 18.

Meanwhile, President Ram Nath Kovind congratulated skipper Virat Kohli and his men on the outstanding victory and for making it through to the ICC World Test Championship final.

Kovind tweeted, "Heartiest congratulations to Team India for winning the test series 3-1 against England, becoming finalists of the inaugural ICC World Test Championship and reaching the top of the ICC Test Team Rankings Table!"

"I feel delighted that I had the opportunity to inaugurate the magnificent stadium where the first two test matches have seen India win. My best wishes to all the players for their excellent performance in the final," he added.