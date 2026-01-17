 Uttar Pradesh: Dramatic Video Shows Man On Fire Running For Life After Transformer Blast In Ghaziabad
A disturbing video from Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, shows a man engulfed in flames after a mini-transformer exploded near Kavita Palace Cinema Hall in Azad Vihar Colony. Hot oil spilled onto the road, injuring several people. The viral footage captures the man running for help before collapsing, as officials investigate the cause of the blast.

Aleesha SamUpdated: Saturday, January 17, 2026, 01:24 PM IST
Viral footage shows a man engulfed in flames running for his life after a mini-transformer exploded in Ghaziabad’s Azad Vihar Colony | X/@SachinGuptaUP

A disturbing video of a man catching fire after a transformer blast in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad district has gone viral on social media.

Shocking Video from the Scene

The viral video shows the man attempting to flee the scene while it is clearly visible that his head has caught fire. Bystanders can be heard yelling and screaming as panic unfolds at the spot.

TW: Sensitive Content

According to media reports, the incident occurred near Kavita Palace Cinema Hall in Azad Vihar Colony, which falls under the Khoda Police Station area of Ghaziabad.

A mini-transformer reportedly exploded, causing hot, flaming oil to spill onto the road.

While three people sustained burn injuries due to the spill.

Alleged Delay by Electricity Department

Immediately after the incident, locals informed officials of the Electricity Department. However, residents alleged that despite being alerted, department officials and employees arrived at the scene after nearly an hour.

Khoda Police Station in-charge Naresh Kumar Sharma said that 4 individuals were burned in the accident.

Meanwhile, Electricity Department XEN Amit Singh said that the unit had been installed near the cinema hall to prevent power theft. He added that the blast occurred due to an internal fault, and an investigation is underway.

Another Fire Incident at Magh Mela

In a separate incident, a fire broke out in Sector Four of the ongoing Magh Mela on Wednesday evening, gutting several tents. No casualties were reported, police said.

Fire Brought Under Control

The fire erupted around 6 pm in the Bada–Chhota Brahma Maharaj Ashram area, under the Kalpavasi Police Station limits.

Fire tenders rushed to the spot immediately after receiving information and began firefighting operations. Police said that eight fire vehicles, both small and large, were deployed to control the blaze, which was brought under control within approximately 30 minutes.

