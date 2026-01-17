'₹2,000 For Ration Card-Holding Families, Free Bus Travel For Men Also': AIADMK Releases 1st Phase Of Poll Manifesto For Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026

AIADMK Releases 1st Phase Of Poll Manifesto For Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 (Screengrab) | X/AIADMK

Chennai: As the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections are around the corner, the political atmosphere in the state has started to heat up. Sounding the poll bugle, the main opposition party in Tamil Nadu, AIADMK, on Saturday (January 17) released its poll manifesto. Former Tamil Nadu chief minister and AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami announced the first phase of the party’s election promises.

Among the key promises, the AIADMK announced to give Rs 2,000 financial assistance to all ration card–holding families, free bus travel for men and the Amma Two-Wheeler Scheme.

Here Are The Key Highlights of AIADMK’s Manifesto:

Women’s Welfare (Kulavilakku Scheme): As part of this scheme, a monthly financial assistance of Rs 2,000 will be provided to all ration card–holding families. This amount will be credited directly to the bank account of the woman head of the family.

Free bus travel scheme: This scheme will be implemented for men travelling on city buses. The existing free bus travel scheme for women on city buses will continue without interruption.

Amma Illam Scheme: In rural areas, for those who do not own a house, the government will purchase land and construct concrete houses for them. In urban areas, for those without a house of their own, the government will purchase land and construct apartment buildings, which will be provided free of cost.

The AIADMK promised to enhance the Viksit Bharat – Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (G-Ram-G) to provide 150 days of employment. As per the Union government’s G-Ram-G scheme, 125 days of rural employment is guaranteed.

Amma Two-Wheeler Scheme: Under this scheme, Amma two-wheelers will be provided to 5 lakh women, with a government subsidy of Rs 25,000 per beneficiary.

The Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu are scheduled to take place in April. The AIADMK is contesting the upcoming Assembly polls in alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Notably, both parties contested the 2024 Lok Sabha elections separately. However, they revived their alliance in April last year.