Video Shows Children Allegedly Being Used For Stone-Pelting Ahead Of Vande Bharat Sleeper Train Launch By PM Modi In West Bengal's Malda; RPF Warns

Viral footage from Malda shows children allegedly being used to place stones on railway tracks ahead of PM Modi’s inaugural Vande Bharat Sleeper Train | X/@KrishanuOnline

A viral video from Malda in West Bengal, shows children allegedly being used by adults to place stones on railway tracks ahead of the launch of India’s first Vande Bharat Sleeper Train by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Railway Protection Force (RPF) has warned local police about potential stone-pelting and protests along the train’s route to ensure the inaugural run remains incident-free.

The inaugural run of the sleeper train is scheduled from Howrah to Guwahati, with the Prime Minister flagging it off from Malda Town Railway Station.

Video Raises Concerns Over Sabotage Attempts

The viral video shows minors carrying stones in bags and placing them along the railway tracks in Beldanga on January 15 . Moments later, the children are seen scattering as a railway maintenance vehicle approaches.

RPF Warns of Possible Stone-Pelting, Black Flag Protests

Soon after the video went viral on social media, ahead of the launch, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) wrote to the Officer-in-Charge of Kaliachak Police Station in Malda, warning of a possible attack on the Vande Bharat Sleeper Train after it departs Malda.

In its letter, the RPF said, “We have received secret information that some antisocial elements in Malda are trying to throw stones at the first Vande Bharat Sleeper Express, which will be flagged off by PM Modi on January 17.”

The RPF also cautioned that black flags may be shown against the Prime Minister, and urged the police to make adequate security arrangements.

Intelligence Inputs Identify Vulnerable Stations

According to intelligence reports cited in the letter, stone-pelting could occur at several stations after the train leaves Malda, including Jamirghata, Khaltipur, Chamgram, Shankhpara, New Farakka, Ballalpur, Dhulian, Basudevpur, and Tildanga.

The letter further mentioned that a person identified as Subodh Kumar Sau had informed the RPF via email about a conspiracy by miscreants to disrupt the train’s journey.

Police Asked to Tighten Security

Following the warning, the Kaliachak police have been instructed to deploy adequate force, monitor sensitive stretches, and ensure that law and order does not deteriorate during and after the inauguration.

Officials said preventive steps were being taken to ensure that the sleeper train’s inaugural run remains incident-free.

Past Incidents Prompt Heightened Vigil

The alert comes against the backdrop of multiple stone-pelting incidents targeting Vande Bharat trains since 2023, including attacks on the Howrah–New Jalpaiguri Vande Bharat Express, after which the Railways took strict action against the accused.

To prevent a repeat of such incidents, the RPF said it had acted pre-emptively this time, given the significance of the country’s first sleeper version of the semi-high-speed train and the sensitive border areas along its route.