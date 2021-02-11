Uttar Pradesh: Devotees take holy dip in Sangam at Prayagraj on Mauni Amavasya; see pics

Chanting ‘Har Har Gange’ and religious shlokas, streams of people of all ages started reaching eight ghats at Sangam in Prayagraj on Wednesday night. Flowers were showered on devotees from Helicopters. Over 2 million have so far taken the holy dip which started at 12.19 pm and will continue till 11.48 pm Thursday night. Two more million are expected to take dip by evening.

Elaborate safety and security arrangements were made by the state administration for the auspicious third royal bathing. The length of Ghats, where maximum people were expected, was increased to accommodate more people for bathing. Teams of NDRF, SDRF, Water Police and Civil Defence volunteers have been deployed to keep a watch on the mega event.

No one is allowed inside Kumbh Mela ground without thermal screening at all 16 entry points. A team of doctors has been deployed and 20 Ambulance are made ready at the bathing ground to meet any emergency situation.