Uttar Pradesh cop under fire for posting Tik-Tok videos in uniform

Lucknow: A police constable is under fire for having posted Tik-Tok videos of himself in uniform. Two videos of Sub-Inspector Mohammad Arif, who is posted at the PGI police station in Lucknow, are going viral on the social media.

In the first, the cop is seen dubsmashing the dialogue: "Yeh police station hai, tumhare baap ka ghar nahi. Jab tak baithne ko na kaha jaaye khade raho (This is a police station, not your father's house. Don't sit till you are asked to)."

In the second video, Arif is seen sitting on a chair, pointing towards his service revolver, which is kept on a table behind him, and saying: "Na policewalon ki dosti accchhi na dushmani (Neither friendship nor enmity of cops is good)."

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Lucknow Kalanidhi Naithani said: "We will seek an explanation from the cop for posting the video on the social media.

If a cop is on duty and is wearing the uniform, discipline should be followed. General instructions are also being issued to policemen not to indulge in such indiscipline on social media platforms by posting videos in uniform."

This is not the first time a policeman is in trouble for making Tik-Tok videos on duty. In July, a policewoman from Gujarat was suspended after a video of her dancing to a song inside a police station went viral on the social media.

Two Delhi Police woman constables also faced disciplinary action when a video of them singing on duty at a VVIP location went viral.