Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanth Warns Against Insulting Religious Icons Amid Rising Tensions

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath | X

Lucknow: In the wake of priest Yati Narsinghanand's inflammatory remarks against Prophet Muhammad, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath delivered a strong message on Monday, warning that offensive statements against religious figures and saints of any faith will not be tolerated. UP CM Yogi Adityanath has declared that derogatory and offensive statements against religious figures and saints of any faith would not be tolerated.

Uttar Pradesh CM Speaks On The Need For Maintaining Communal Harmony

Speaking at a law and order review meeting, Adityanath stressed the need for maintaining communal harmony, es-pecially with key festivals like Sharadiya Navratri and Vijaya-dashami approaching.

The Chief Minister made it clear that any attempt to insult or demean religious icons regardless of caste, creed, or religion, would be met with strict legal consequences.

Read Also Yati Narsinghanand Booked In Thane Over Controversial Remarks On Prophet Mohammed

"Anyone making derogatory comments about deities, saints, or revered figures will be held account-able under the law. Adityanath said, reinforcing his govern-ment's zero-tolerance policy toward disrespectful remarks. He also addressed the broader issue of lawlessness, saying 'While people have the right to protest. no one will be allowed to disrupt public order under the guise of protest. Violence. vandalism. or arson in response to such incidents will not be accepted."

About The Controversy

Adltyanath's comments come amid the latest controversy stirred by Yati Narsinghanand a Ghaziabad-based priest notorious for making provocative statements.

Narsinghanand’s recent remarks targeting Prophet Muhammad have sparked outrage, leading to the filing of an FIR. His aides have claimed that he has been detained in Ghaziabad, though police have yet to confirm his detention.

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Holds A Review Meeting

During the review meeting, Adityanath discussed festival preparations with senior officials, including the Chief Secretary, Director General of Police, and the Additional Chief Secretary (Home), urging them to ensure peaceful celebrations across the state.

"Each community's faith must be respected, and celebrations should be conducted in a joyful yet peaceful manner," he emphasized.

He directed local law enforcement to take swift action against any individuals attempting to create disturbances.

Read Also Ghaziabad: FIR Against Yati Narsinghanand For Hate Speech Against Prophet Muhammad

“While it is essential for citizens to honor great figures, this respect must be genuine and voluntary. No one can be compelled to express gratitude or reverence," Adityanath noted, underscoring the importance of mutual respect across communities. The Chief Minister also reiterated the state’s commitment to maintaining law and order during the festival season.

"Identify any potential troublemakers in advance and take decisive action against them to prevent disruptions," he instructed the police.

Adityanath also directed the police to prioritize women's safety during festival gatherings. He called for an increased presence of foot patrols and PRV 112 units in crowded areas to safeguard women and girls.