Ghaziabad: FIR Against Yati Narsinghanand For Hate Speech Against Prophet Muhammad

The controversial Hindu priest Yati Narsinghanand was among the top three topics discussed in India on Friday on X, with over 123,000 people using the hashtag #arrest_Narsinghanand to demand his arrest. This came after he was booked on Thursday for a hate speech against Prophet Muhammad delivered at Hindi Bhawan in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad on 29 September.

According to reports, an FIR was registered against the Hindu priest under Section 295A (deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings) of the IPC, based on a complaint by police sub-inspector Trivendra Singh.

Reports suggest that the police have taken cognisance of the hate speech video circulating on social media and are currently examining it.

During a public lecture, the hatemongering Hindu priest, Yeti Narsinghanand, made insulting remarks to Prophet Muhammad (SAW).The honoured Prophet Muhammad (SAW) was publicly humiliated by Ram Giri as well last month, . Still, no action has been done in the presence of the RSS…

Narsinghanand gave the hate speech at an event allegedly organised by Major Asharam Vyag Seva Sansthan at the Dasna temple where he is the head priest.

Police action on Thursday came after Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind President, Maulana Mahmood Madani, wrote to Home Minister Amit Shah condemning Narsinghanand’s offensive remarks against Prophet Muhammad and demanding immediate action against him.

“Take action against Yati Narsinghanand’s Blasphemous Remarks. This hate speech threatens communal harmony and must be addressed. Immediate legal action and removal of the video are essential to maintain peace and respect for all religions,” the organisation posted on X.

A copy of the letter was also sent to the Police Commissioner of Ghaziabad, Ajay Kumar Mishra.

Take action against Yati Narsinghanand's Blasphemous Remarks



Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind President, Maulana Mahmood Madani, has written to Home Minister Amit Shah condemning Yati Narsinghanand's offensive comments against Prophet Muhammad (PBUH). This hate speech threatens communal…

Meanwhile, on X, netizens slammed the Hindu priest and demanded strict legal action against him.

On X user @priyanshu__63 stated that Narsinghanand’s remarks were against the basic concept of India and urged authorities to arrest him.

“For some time now, false statements are being made on a large scale against the country's society and their Muslims . This is against the basic concept of India. This country belongs to Muslims as much as it belongs to Hindus. The government should arrest Narsinghanand and all such hateful people and send them to jail.”

Another X user @Ramraajya said that the hate speech given by the Hindu priest reflects a criminal mindset and poor upbringing. "As a Hindu, my first duty is to call a spade a spade. A person who abuses other religions cannot be religious. Narsinghanand has insulted Prophet Muhammad. Abusing other religions is the result of a criminal mindset and poor upbringing."

Calling Narsinghanand a habitual offender @ansarimransr also demanded his arrest. In a post on X, he wrote: "Yeti Narasimhanand is a habitual offender! He not only spews venom against Muslims but has also spoken nonsense against the CM of UP. This hateful person has insulted the Prophet. The administration should immediately arrest this disgrace to society."

@s_afreen7 wrote: "Narsinghanand, whether you burn the effigy of Ravana or your own effigy or the effigies of your admirers and followers, it makes no difference to us! nBut, we cannot accept any disrespect against our Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), this is intolerable!"

Narsinghanand was previously held in a hate speech case in 2022 and has several cases registered against him.