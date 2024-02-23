'Demolish Darul Uloom Deoband': Yati Narsinghanand Urges CM Yogi Adityanath For Bulldozer Action Over 'Ghazwa-E-Hind' Fatwa (Video)

Yati Narsinghanand | X

Ghaziabad, February 23: Hindutva leader Yati Narsinghanand Saraswati urged Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to demolish Islamic seminary Darul Uloom Deoband with bulldozers over its fatwa about "Ghazwa-e-Hind". The controversial fatwa issued by Darul Uloom Deoband discusses the concept of "Ghazwa-e-Hind" and allegedly glorifies "martyrdom in the context of India's invasion".

Yati Narsinghanand termed the fatwa as an official call for killing of Hindus and requested CM Yogi Adityanath to take bulldozer action against Darul Uloom Deoband. "Through its fatwa, Darool Uloom has official announced Ghazwa-e-Hind. Mahant Digvijay Nath's grandson must understand the meaning of this fatwa. You are the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh. We want you to become Prime Minister one day. They have called for killing of 100 crore Hindus," he said in a video message released on Friday, February 23.

Calling Darul Uloom Deoband ideological centre of terrorism, Narsinghanand urged Adityanath to send bulldozers to demolish the Islamic seminary. "Send your bulldozers and raze Darul Uloom Deoband. Nothing would happen by demolishing properties of petty people," he added. He further called Hindus to demolish Darul Uloom Deoband if Hindu leaders fail to do their "job".

What Is Ghazwa-e-Hind?

Ghazwa-e-Hind is an Islamic eschatological term that refers to a future military expedition led by the Muslim Messiah against the non-Muslims of the Indian subcontinent. The term is derived from the Arabic words ghazwa, meaning "military expedition" or "raid", and Hind, referring to India.

It is important to note that not all Muslims believe in Ghazwa-e-Hind. A section of Islamic scholars argue that the hadiths that mention Ghazwa-e-Hind are not authentic, or that they should be interpreted metaphorically. Others argue that even if the hadiths are authentic, they do not justify violence against non-Muslims.