Yati Narsinghanand Booked In Thane Over Controversial Remarks On Prophet Mohammed

Thane Police have filed an FIR against controversial priest Yati Narsinghanand for his alleged objectionable comments against Prophet Mohammed. Press Trust of India (PTI) Police in Mumbra have registered the FIR under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita Sections 196 (promoting enmity between different groups, and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony), 299 (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) and 302 (intentionally uttering words to deliberately wound the religious sentiments of another person), 197 (imputations and assertions prejudicial to national integration).

PTI quoted a police official who said that no arrest had been made in connection with the fresh FIR.

This is not the first FIR against the controversial priest. A case has already been registered against Yati Narsinghanand in Maharashtra's Amravati following violent protests against his comments outside Nagpuri Gate police station.

The seer also faces a case against him in Uttar Pradesh for his comments in a programme at Hindi Bhavan in Ghaziabad in the month of September.

The FIR in Thane has been filed following a complaint from the president of Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI). The case was registered on Thursday (October 3).

Yati Narsinghanand has hit headlines multiple times in past for his comments.