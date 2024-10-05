Rajasthan: Ajmer Police Files Complaint Against Yati Narsinghanand For Hurting Religious Sentiments With Hate Speech Against Prophet Muhammad; VIDEO

Ajmer Police have filed a complaint against Yati Narsinghanand for allegedly making hate speech against Prophet Muhammad, igniting religious sentiments | @the_VinayDubey

Jaipur, Oct 5: A complaint was filed against Yati Narsinghanand, the head priest of Ghaziabad's Dasna temple, at Rajasthan's Ajmer Dargah police station on Friday for allegedly hurting religious sentiments. The complaint was lodged by All India Sufi Sajjadanashin Council (AISSC) Secretary Ghulam Nazmi Farooqui.

In his complaint letter, he accused Narsinghanand of hurting religious sentiments and spreading anarchy in the country; and urged the police to register a case against him under the IT Act.

Farooqi accused Narsinghanand of deliberately making hate speech against Prophet Muhammad to hurt the religious sentiments of the Muslim community.

He further said in the letter that as per the directions issued by the Supreme Court, it is "mandatory to lodge a complaint against such a person who gives hate speech, attempts to spoil communal harmony and hurts religious sentiments".

The complainant also sought the immediate arrest of Narsinghanand. A purported video of Narsinghanand from a recent event is circulating on social media, in which he can be seen making controversial remarks against the Prophet.

This is not the first time that Narsinghanand has triggered controversy with his remarks. In 2022, he was arrested after a woman filed a complaint against him for making derogatory remarks.