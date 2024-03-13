Uttar Pradesh: CM Yogi Adityanath Slams SP & Congress, Advocates For 'Viksit Bharat' During Unnao Visit

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath | PTI

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, while addressing a gathering in Unnao, urged citizens to refrain from supporting the Samajwadi Party (SP) and Congress, branding them as 'liabilities' incapable of delivering essential services to the underprivileged or fulfilling promises such as the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

His remarks came during the inauguration and laying of the foundation stone for 103 development projects valued at Rs 241.26 crore in the region.

'2024 mein ek bar fir Modi Sarkar'

"Only those who work without bias should have the right to come to power. And there is only one, unanimous voice in the country today, '2024 mein ek bar fir Modi Sarkar'” emphasized Yogi Adityanath, underlining the importance of unbiased governance.

Highlighting the achievements under his administration, the Chief Minister credited the support of the people for the successful construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. He criticized the Congress and SP for their failure to contribute to the temple's construction. Additionally, he outlined plans for the restoration of Satan Pasi Fort, emphasizing his commitment to preserving cultural heritage.

'Viksit Bharat'

Speaking on the concept of 'Viksit Bharat' (Developed India), Yogi Adityanath stressed the importance of citizens prioritizing national welfare and upholding the Constitution. He praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, attributing India's enhanced global standing to his tenure. The Chief Minister outlined ambitious goals for India's economic growth, aiming for it to become the world's third-largest economy.

Acknowledging Unnao's rich historical and cultural significance, Yogi Adityanath paid homage to the region's literary and revolutionary figures. He emphasized the role of Unnao's development in Uttar Pradesh's progress, highlighting initiatives like GBC@4.0 that have attracted significant investment to the state.

The event was attended by notable figures including Unnao MP Sakshi Maharaj, State Government's Transport Minister Dayashankar Singh, District Panchayat President Shakun Singh, and several local legislators and BJP officials.

The Chief Minister's remarks underscored his administration's commitment to development and emphasized the pivotal role of Uttar Pradesh in India's growth trajectory.