Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath receives first shot of COVID-19 vaccine

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at Civil Hospital in Lucknow.
After taking COVID-19 vaccine, CM Yogi Adityanath urged people to take all precautions amid growing cases of coronavirus.
“The vaccine is safe and I appeal to all to take the vaccine at the earliest. I also urge people to follow the Covid-19 guidelines even after taking the vaccine,” he said.
The Chief Minister said that the state government is launching Focussed Vaccination drive from April 8 for vulnerable groups. “I appeal to all to take the vaccine on priority,” he said.