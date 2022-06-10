Uttar Pradesh: Clashes after Friday prayers in state at several places over action on Nupur Sharma

Prayagraj: Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel in a scuffle with protestors during a protest over controversial remarks made by two now-suspended BJP leaders about Prophet Mohammad, at Atala area in Prayagraj, Friday, June 10, 2022. | -(PTI Photo)

On the tunes of the Kanpur incidents, the mob came out on the streets after prayers on Friday prayers in Prayagraj demanding action against suspended Bhartiya Janta Party spokesperson Nupur Sharma for her derogatory remarks against Prophet. The irate mob of the Muslim community clashed with police in Prayagraj and pelted stones hurting over a dozen cops. Similar incidents have occurred in Moradabad, Firozabad and Saharanpur. In Prayagraj, the angry protestors set ablaze a vehicle of the Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) and damaged the car of the Additional Director General (ADG) Zone.

Police have arrested 109 protesters so far from various UP districts. A maximum of 38 people were arrested from Saharanpur, 24 from Hathras, 15 from Prayagraj, 23 from Ambedkar Nagar and 7 in Moradabad.

Taking serious note, of the incidents of stone pelting chief minister Yogi Adityanath has asked officials to take stern action against the guilty. He has directed officials to take measures to ensure the security and safety of common people and book the miscreants under serious sections. He has asked the officials for regular monitoring of the situation. The Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) Home, Awaneesh Awasthi has said that strict actions would be taken against those disturbing peace in the state. He said that a few miscreants tried to create disturbance in Prayagraj whom police chased away using mild force. ACS Home appealed to the youth not to roam on streets without purpose and maintain calm.

The trouble in Prayagraj started soon after Friday prayers in Atala mosque from where a large number of people came out on roads shouting slogans demanding action against Nupur Sharma for her remarks against the Prophet. The crowd reached Nurulla road in Prayagraj and started pelting stones at the cops. On the tunes of the June 3 rampage in Kanpur, the protestors were taking shields of minors while pelting stones. The police first shelled teargases, threatened to open fire, and later on resorted to lathi charge and arrest. In the meantime, the Inspector General (IG) of the zone, Rakesh Singh and an official of the Rapid Action Force (RAF) were hurt in the stone pelting. The rampage continued in Prayagraj for more than two hours and ended after a heavy police force reached on spot.

In Saharanpur city, Deoband, Moradabad and Firozabad too mobs came out of mosques after Friday prayers and staged protests for about an hour. In Deoband police have arrested 21 people who were trying to forcefully close the markets. However, the Maulana Arshad Madni of Deoband said that he gave no Bund call.

According to the officials of the Home department, barring a few incidents at some places the Friday prayers passed off peacefully in the entire state and no untoward incident has been reported.

The ADG Prayagraj, Prem Prakash has said that it has been brought to the notice that those associated with AIMIM, Samajwadi Party and left organization were among the protestors. Besides the Imam of Atala mosque is also said to be the one leading the mob and the police is looking into all these aspects. He said that National Security Act (NSA) would be slapped against those found involved in the violence.