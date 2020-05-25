Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath sets up commission for skill-mapping, job creation

Sangeeta Pranvendra

Jaipur

The Uttar Pradesh government will form a commission for skill mapping of all its workers; whether local or migrant, returning to their homes in Uttar Pradesh. This announcement was made by UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath during a live address through a portal. He said would be done to prepare a database of all the labour returning to Uttar Pradesh so that the state knows the skills of its labour. This he said would help the government to facilitate employment for them and ensure their social security. Returning workers have provided UP an opportunity to use its manpower for its own benefit and they would be used for the development of UP, announced the CM.

Yogi said if any company needs manpower from Uttar Pradesh they will need to keep the government in loop before taking them. His government would guarantee social security, provide insurance and security. “States cannot take our labour without our permission because we need to ensure our labour is not treated shabbily the way it was in some states during Corona pandemic times.”

He said the UP government is alert towards the threat of spread of infection through migrants returning home. “We have deployed 75,000 medical teams and strengthened screening. We are aware infection will come with migrant labourers. But labourers are engaged in physical work and are a hardy lot. While an ordinary person can take 14 to 20 days to turn negative, the migrants are testing negative within 6 to 7 days.”

“Skill mapping is being done along with medical screening at quarantine centres. We will initially have some problems but we believe every person from UP deserves to be helped and supported,” said the UP CM.

“All workers will be under insurance cover to ensure social security. We will try to give them employment in the state. 25 to 30 lakh labourers can be employed in the MSME sectors. I have come to know a large number of workers returning home are tailors and plans are underway to ensure employment. If Vietnam and Bangladesh can be readymade garment hubs, why not UP,” said Yogi.

He said, “Wwomen’s self-help groups and FPOs would be strengthened to boost the rural economy. Efforts would be made to ensure employment opportunities at the village level to make people and villages ‘atma-nirbhar’ (self reliant). This is the only way we can stop migration.”

Yogi said: “For us Ram is as important as roti. The state has a population of 24 crore and 18 crore people have received rations five times. We stood by everyone in these difficult times. We brought back our students from Kota, ensured buses and trains for our labour. Migrants from other states did not rush out of Uttar Pradesh. We have been ensuring food and rations for them. We have ensured roti because of our faith in Ram.”

Without naming anyone Yogi said, “If all people who raise slogans for labourers and poor had worked for them then migrants would not have been forced to return home. They did not get money, rations and even their electricity and water connections were cut. Almost 22 lakh migrants have returned to UP. All are getting rations and sustenance stipend. All are being included in skill mapping and we are working to give employment to all.”