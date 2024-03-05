Uttar Pradesh Cabinet Expands Ahead Of Lok Sabha Elections In CM Yogi Adityanath's Second Term

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath | PTI

In a strategic move with an eye on the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, the Uttar Pradesh government under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expanded its Cabinet on Tuesday, marking the first expansion during the Yogi 2.0 tenure.

The expansion aimed to encompass diverse regional and caste representations, strategically designed to appease voters across the spectrum.

Four new ministers were sworn in during the ceremony at Raj Bhavan in Lucknow. The newly appointed ministers include Om Prakash Rajbhar, chief of the Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP), Anil Kumar, a Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) MLA, and BJP leaders Dara Singh Chauhan and Sunil Kumar Sharma.

The swearing-in ceremony took place in the presence of Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, emphasising the political significance of the occasion.

Om Prakash Rajbhar, expressing his gratitude, stated that becoming a minister was a significant honor for the marginalized sections of society. He mentioned that political leaders from both the ruling party and the opposition were pleased after his oath-taking.

Anil Kumar, the RLD leader, extended his thanks to his party chief Jayant Chaudhary, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Acknowledging the weight of his responsibilities, Kumar affirmed his commitment to working with honesty, emphasizing the collective goal of winning all 80 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh and achieving the Prime Minister's target of 400 seats.

This cabinet expansion marks the first under Yogi Adityanath's second term as chief minister. The current Uttar Pradesh council of ministers now comprises 52 members, including 18 cabinet ministers, 14 ministers of state (independent charge), and 20 ministers of state.

Analysts view this cabinet expansion as a strategic move by the BJP to strengthen its position across various regions of the state in preparation for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

RLD leader Jayant Chaudhary recently met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP National President J.P. Nadda in Delhi, formalizing the party's entry into the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA). RLD has also announced its candidates from Bijnor and Baghpat for the upcoming general elections.

The cabinet expansion is poised to play a crucial role in shaping the political landscape of Uttar Pradesh as the state gears up for the Lok Sabha elections.

The New Ministers are:

- Sunil Kumar Sharma, BJP MLA from Sahibabad

- Dara Singh Chauhan, BJP leader who rejoined the party after a stint with the Samajwadi Party

- Anil Kumar, RLD MLA representing Purkazi in Muzaffarnagar district

- Om Prakash Rajbhar, chief of the SBSP