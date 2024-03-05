Uttar Pradesh: Yogi Govt Announces Free Electricity Connection For Private Tube Wells

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath | X/myogiadityanath

Weeks before the announcement of the Lok Sabha elections the Uttar Pradesh government, in its state cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, announced the approval of free electricity connections for private tube wells during its meeting held on Tuesday.

The decision is likely to bring smiles to the faces of farmers as approximately 1.5 crore farmers across the state are set to benefit from this decision, effective from April 1, 2023, relieving them of the burden of outstanding tube well bills.

The Lok Sabha elections are to be announced in mid-March and polling is expected to begin from April.

Furthermore, the cabinet endorsed the state's hydrogen policy, paving the way for initiatives such as producing green hydrogen and introducing hydrogen-powered buses and vehicles in various cities. “The Green Hydrogen Policy, formulated by UPNEDA, is poised for implementation, aligning with the National Green Hydrogen Mission initiated by the Central Government,” government spokesman said here on Tuesday.

In a bid to enhance energy infrastructure, the cabinet announced plans to establish two 800 MW units in Antara in collaboration with NTPC, as announced by Energy Minister AK Sharma. This move underscores the state's commitment to achieving energy self-reliance.

Agriculture Minister Surya Pratap Shahi unveiled plans to establish one incubator center in each of the five agricultural universities, aimed at fostering agricultural innovation and research.

Industrial Development Minister Nand Gopal Gupta Nandi disclosed that a developer has been selected for the construction of the International Film City, with the first phase estimated to cost Rs 1,500 crore.

Finance Minister Suresh Khanna revealed that the cabinet greenlit the expansion of the Lucknow Metro, with an additional 11 kilometers slated to be constructed, extending from Charbagh to Basant Kunj.

Furthermore, an ordinance was passed for the development of the State Capital Region, encompassing Lucknow, Sitapur, Unnao, Barabanki, Hardoi, and Rae Bareli, aiming at comprehensive regional development. Additionally, proposals worth Rs 439 crore for the construction of an Outer Ring Road in Lucknow were given the green light.

Proposals aimed at facilitating land pooling among authorities to provide land for industries were also approved, alongside an ordinance for the development of the State Capital Region, encompassing Lucknow and its surrounding districts, signaling comprehensive regional development initiatives.

In other decisions, the cabinet also approved the establishment of a new nursing college within the medical college of Pilibhit and the construction of a special guest house in Prayagraj.

In a move to bolster healthcare infrastructure, approval was granted for the construction of a new building for the General Surgery Department at King George's Medical University (KGMU), Lucknow, alongside the acquisition of a new helicopter for the Civil Aviation Department's fleet.