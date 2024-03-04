 Uttar Pradesh: Ex-Mumbai Commissioner Satya Pal Singh Denied Ticket As RLD Declares Candidates For Baghpat & Bijnor
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaUttar Pradesh: Ex-Mumbai Commissioner Satya Pal Singh Denied Ticket As RLD Declares Candidates For Baghpat & Bijnor

Uttar Pradesh: Ex-Mumbai Commissioner Satya Pal Singh Denied Ticket As RLD Declares Candidates For Baghpat & Bijnor

Following Jayant Chaudhry's alliance with the NDA, the BJP allocated the Baghpat and Bijnor constituencies to RLD.

BISWAJEET BANERJEEUpdated: Monday, March 04, 2024, 08:26 PM IST
article-image
Satya Pal Singh |

In a strategic manoeuvre ahead of the imminent Lok Sabha elections, Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) National President Chaudhary Jayant Singh has announced party's contenders for the Baghpat and Bijnor parliamentary constituencies in western Uttar Pradesh.

In a notable shift, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has opted not to field two-time MP Satya Pal Singh, a former Police Commissioner of Mumbai who also served as the Minister of State in the HRD Ministry.

Following Jayant Chaudhry's alliance with the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), the BJP allocated the Baghpat and Bijnor constituencies to RLD.

Read Also
Uttar Pradesh: Suspense Over Fate Of Menaka Gandhi, Varun Gandhi & Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh
article-image

Dr Rajkumar Sangwan and incumbent MLA Chandan Singh have been nominated as the party's candidates for the Baghpat and Bijnor Lok Sabha seats respectively, under the BJP-RLD alliance.

"The announcement of these candidates underscores RLD's unwavering commitment to grassroots leadership," remarked Anil Dubey, spokesperson for RLD.

Dr Rajkumar Sangwan, a seasoned politician with a 44-year tenure in RLD politics, traces his political origins to Meerut under the mentorship of Chaudhary Charan Singh. His candidacy symbolizes integrity and community-centric leadership, resonating across diverse segments of society.

"By endorsing Dr Rajkumar Sangwan's candidature, RLD President Jayant Singh has conveyed a clear message, reaffirming the party's dedication to ethical and principled governance. Dr. Sangwan's steadfast commitment to student and farmers' politics has earned him widespread acclaim, drawing praise from constituents across Baghpat," noted Dubey.

Read Also
Uttar Pradesh: Upper Caste Leaders In Samajwadi Party Express Discontent Over 'PDA' Emphasis
article-image

Dr Rajkumar Sangwan, currently serving as the National Secretary of RLD, ascended from college politics to champion the cause of farmers.

Meanwhile, Chandan Singh, the incumbent MLA from Meerapur in Bijnor, has been selected as the alliance candidate from Bijnor.

Previously, Bijnor was represented by Malook Nagar from the BJP.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Tamil Nadu: PM Modi Witnesses Historic Milestone Of Core Loading At First Indigenous Fast Breeder...

Tamil Nadu: PM Modi Witnesses Historic Milestone Of Core Loading At First Indigenous Fast Breeder...

Uttar Pradesh: Ex-Mumbai Commissioner Satya Pal Singh Denied Ticket As RLD Declares Candidates For...

Uttar Pradesh: Ex-Mumbai Commissioner Satya Pal Singh Denied Ticket As RLD Declares Candidates For...

Tamil Nadu: 'PM Modi Frequenting State Because Lok Sabha Polls Are Around Corner,' Says CM MK Stalin

Tamil Nadu: 'PM Modi Frequenting State Because Lok Sabha Polls Are Around Corner,' Says CM MK Stalin

Rajasthan: Voice Of Dissidence Looms Following Candidate Selection By BJP & Congress Ahead Of Lok...

Rajasthan: Voice Of Dissidence Looms Following Candidate Selection By BJP & Congress Ahead Of Lok...

Uttar Pradesh: Suspense Over Fate Of Menaka Gandhi, Varun Gandhi & Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh

Uttar Pradesh: Suspense Over Fate Of Menaka Gandhi, Varun Gandhi & Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh