Uttar Pradesh: Ex-Mumbai Commissioner Satya Pal Singh Denied Ticket As RLD Declares Candidates For Baghpat & Bijnor

Satya Pal Singh |

In a strategic manoeuvre ahead of the imminent Lok Sabha elections, Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) National President Chaudhary Jayant Singh has announced party's contenders for the Baghpat and Bijnor parliamentary constituencies in western Uttar Pradesh.

In a notable shift, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has opted not to field two-time MP Satya Pal Singh, a former Police Commissioner of Mumbai who also served as the Minister of State in the HRD Ministry.

Following Jayant Chaudhry's alliance with the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), the BJP allocated the Baghpat and Bijnor constituencies to RLD.

Dr Rajkumar Sangwan and incumbent MLA Chandan Singh have been nominated as the party's candidates for the Baghpat and Bijnor Lok Sabha seats respectively, under the BJP-RLD alliance.

"The announcement of these candidates underscores RLD's unwavering commitment to grassroots leadership," remarked Anil Dubey, spokesperson for RLD.

Dr Rajkumar Sangwan, a seasoned politician with a 44-year tenure in RLD politics, traces his political origins to Meerut under the mentorship of Chaudhary Charan Singh. His candidacy symbolizes integrity and community-centric leadership, resonating across diverse segments of society.

"By endorsing Dr Rajkumar Sangwan's candidature, RLD President Jayant Singh has conveyed a clear message, reaffirming the party's dedication to ethical and principled governance. Dr. Sangwan's steadfast commitment to student and farmers' politics has earned him widespread acclaim, drawing praise from constituents across Baghpat," noted Dubey.

Dr Rajkumar Sangwan, currently serving as the National Secretary of RLD, ascended from college politics to champion the cause of farmers.

Meanwhile, Chandan Singh, the incumbent MLA from Meerapur in Bijnor, has been selected as the alliance candidate from Bijnor.

Previously, Bijnor was represented by Malook Nagar from the BJP.