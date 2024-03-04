Uttar Pradesh: Suspense Over Fate Of Menaka Gandhi, Varun Gandhi & Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh

With the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) having unveiled candidates for 51 Parliamentary constituencies in Uttar Pradesh, speculation looms large over the fate of prominent figures such as Menaka Gandhi, her son Varun Gandhi and Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who faces sexual harassment charges from women wrestlers.

The announcement of candidates has heightened anticipation, particularly regarding key constituencies including Kanpur, Prayagraj, Rae Bareli, Mainpuri, Ghaziabad, Badaun and Firozabad, where intense political battles are anticipated.

Varun Gandhi to be denied ticket?

Political analyst Manoj Bhadra remarked, "There is suspense over what will happen to Menaka and Varun. Of late, Varun was critical against the Modi government's farm policies."

Speculation suggests Varun might be denied a ticket this time, echoing similar uncertainty surrounding Brij Bhushan Saran Singh. Bhadra noted the unpredictability of party decisions, citing instances where senior leaders like Hema Malini and Jagdambika Pal received tickets despite their age.

Rita Bahuguna Joshi's candidacy under scrutiny

In Prayagraj, BJP MP Rita Bahuguna Joshi's candidacy is under scrutiny due to her son's past affiliation with the Samajwadi Party (SP) during the 2022 assembly elections. The party contemplates fielding a prominent candidate to strengthen its position in the constituency. Similarly, in Kanpur, currently held by MP Satyadev Pachauri, there is consideration for nominating a prominent Brahmin figure.

Constituencies at a glance

Rae Bareli, a stronghold of the Congress party, remains a focal point for BJP's electoral strategy, contingent upon Congress's nomination.

In Mainpuri, a stronghold of the SP, BJP strategises to field a formidable candidate against Dimple Yadav, wife of SP President Akhilesh Yadav. Attention is drawn to Badaun, where BJP's sitting MP is Sangmitra Maurya, daughter of Swami Prasad Maurya.

The spotlight also falls on Firozabad, where BJP weighs options for a strong candidate to challenge Akshay Yadav.

In the Awadh region, suspense surrounds candidate selection for Sultanpur, Kaiserganj, and Bahraich seats. Sultanpur's incumbent MP, Menaka Gandhi, remains inactive in party affairs, while discussions continue regarding the candidacy of Brajbhushan Sharan Singh's MLA son, Prateek Bhushan Sharan Singh, for Kaiserganj.

Furthermore, BJP seeks a robust Dalit candidate for the reserved Bahraich seat, where the sitting MP, Akshayvarlal, aspires for a family member to receive the ticket.

In Ghaziabad, uncertainty prevails over candidate selection, raising speculation about the potential re-election of Union Minister of State General VK Singh or a shift in constituencies.

Amidst deliberations, BJP has nominated Om Kumar, MLA from Nathaur in Bijnor district, as its candidate for the Nagina reserved seat, marking the first allocation of a ticket to an MLA in the region.