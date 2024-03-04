'Yogi Adityanath Would Be Blown Up': Bomb Threat To Uttar Pradesh CM In Lucknow Sparks Investigation | ANI

Lucknow: In a shocking incident, a threat call was made in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow threatening to blow Chief Minister and BJP leader Yogi Adityanath with a bomb. The threat call was reportedly made on Saturday (March 2) night to the Security Headquarters of the Control Room in the metropolitan city. The call was made at around 10 PM in the night.

Uttar Pradesh Police Head Constable Udham Singh was on duty when the call was made, he also revealed the phone number from which the call was made. As per reports, the call was made from the number 8889991916.

Probe Initiated

Lucknow Police came into action after receiving the threat call and inititiated an investigation into the matter. They have registered a complaint on the basis of the information provided by the head constable.

Call Made By A Youngster

The threat call was made by a youngster on the Crime Intelligence Unit (CIU) number and the caller said, "Chief Minister Yogi Adityanth ould be blown up with a bomb." The caller hung up the call when the police officer asked him about his location and other details. There was a huge stir in the police department after the call and they initiated an investigation.

Teams Formed To Nab Accused

There are reports that Uttar Pradesh have formed four teams to investigate the matter and they will also search for the youth who made the threat call to the police department. The UP Police is tracing the mobile phone of the youth with the help of the surveillance team and they will nab the accused soon. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has received many death threats in the recent past.

Death Threats To UP CM

Earlier, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath got death threats on social media. The Uttar Pradesh Police came across a tweet in which the Chief Minister was abused and also death threats were issued against him. The user was a woman advocate who made unsavoury remarks against the CM and threatened to kill him.