Uttar Pradesh: BJP & Samajwadi Party MLAs Undergo Training Ahead Of Rajya Sabha Polls

As the biennial election to 10 Rajya Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh looms closer, MLAs from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Samajwadi Party (SP) camps have geared up with rigorous training sessions.

The election, scheduled for Tuesday, has intensified the political landscape in the state capital as both parties strive to secure victory in the tightly contested polls.

On Monday, lawmakers affiliated with the BJP and its coalition partners underwent extensive training sessions focused on the intricacies of voting procedures in Rajya Sabha polls. Led by prominent figures including Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak, the training aimed to ensure the optimal utilisation of votes without any rejections.

Alongside BJP MLAs, representatives from allied parties including RLD, Apna Dal (S), NISHAD party, and SBSP also participated in the preparatory session.

In the evening legislators from BJP and its allies joined dinner party hosted by the chief minister.

In contrast, SP MLAs had their training sessions conducted over the weekend, gearing up for the electoral battle ahead.

The BJP has set its sights on securing victories for all eight of its candidates, while the SP is vigorously pushing for the success of its three nominees. With ten seats in the Rajya Sabha set to be vacant on April 2, the competition is fierce, with eleven candidates vying for these coveted positions.

Rajya Sabha elections operate on the principle of proportional representation, where surplus votes from winners are reallocated to remaining candidates based on their second preferences. Each MLA will be assigned candidates to vote for according to the party's preference order.

Commenting on the unique voting system, a BJP leader emphasised the importance of maximising the value of each vote and ensuring none are wasted.

The voting for the 10 Rajya Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh is scheduled for Tuesday, with results expected to be announced on the same night.

Amid speculation about potential cross-voting, both alliances are keeping a close watch on their respective MLAs. The BJP's strength is bolstered by the support of nine RLD lawmakers, among others, solidifying its position in the electoral fray.

Brij Bhushan Dubey, the returning officer for the Rajya Sabha polls, highlighted that a candidate would need 36.37 first-preference votes for a direct victory.

As the anticipation builds, political maneuvers continue, with parties engaging in strategic outreach to secure additional support. Both the BJP and SP are actively seeking alliances and lobbying for the backing of independent lawmakers to bolster their chances in the impending polls.

The stage is set for a high-stakes electoral showdown, with Tuesday's poll expected to shape the political landscape of Uttar Pradesh for the foreseeable future.