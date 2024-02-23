Uttar Pradesh: Political Maneuvering Intensifies Ahead Of Rajya Sabha Elections

Yogi Adityanath | Akhilesh Yadav | PTI

The biennial election to 10 Rajya Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh has turned into a battleground for political maneuvering, with smaller parties emerging as key players sought after by the main contenders, the BJP-led NDA and the SP-led INDIA bloc.

Scheduled for February 27, the elections have ignited a flurry of activity as parties jockey for support to secure victories for their candidates.

The BJP, despite having the numbers to win seven seats, is aggressively seeking alliances with smaller parties to ensure the victory of its eighth candidate.

Meanwhile, the SP is facing uncertainties regarding the success of its third nominee and is making efforts to shore up support within its alliance.

Key players in this high-stakes game include Jansatta Dal (Loktantrik) led by Raghuraj Pratap Singh, Apna Dal (Kamerawadi) led by Pallavi Patel, Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party (SBSP) led by Om Prakash Rajbhar, and the lone BSP MLA Uma Shankar Singh.

Recent meetings between party leaders have fueled speculations and alliances. While SP state president Naresh Uttam Patel met with Raghuraj Pratap Singh, signaling a possible alliance, BJP state president Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary also sought support from Singh. The outcome of these negotiations could significantly impact the election results.

In a dramatic turn of events, Pallavi Patel, initially critical of the SP's candidate selection, declared her support for SP's Dalit candidate Ramji Lal Suman, adding another layer of complexity to the political landscape.

The exit of Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) from the INDIA bloc has further altered the dynamics, bolstering the BJP's position. The SP is now attempting to woo three RLD MLAs who were previously SP members but contested the 2022 assembly election on RLD tickets.

Amidst these intricate negotiations, the fate of two jailed SP MLAs, Ramakant Yadav and Irfan Solanki, hangs in the balance, adding an element of uncertainty to the INDIA bloc's strength.

As the countdown to the elections begins, the BJP is also eyeing disgruntled elements within the SP who might be swayed to vote for its candidate, Sanjay Seth.

With each party vying for crucial support, the final outcome of the Rajya Sabha elections in Uttar Pradesh remains unpredictable, underscoring the significance of every political maneuver in this closely contested battle for power.