Uttar Pradesh: BJP MLA Rajesh Chaudhary's Remarks On Mayawati Spark Political Controversy; Akhilesh Yadav Demands Action (VIDEO)

Lucknow: A recent statement by BJP MLA Rajesh Chaudhary has ignited a political controversy, drawing sharp reactions from Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) President Mayawati and Samajwadi Party (SP) Chief Akhilesh Yadav.

The issue arose when Chaudhary, during a debate on a private news channel, claimed that Mayawati became the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh for the first time with the support of the BJP—a decision he described as a "mistake."

Chaudhary, who represents the Mant constituency in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh, also accused Mayawati of being "the most corrupt chief minister of Uttar Pradesh." His remarks, which were shared in a video by Akhilesh Yadav on social media platform X, have triggered widespread outrage.

उप्र के एक भाजपा विधायक द्वारा उप्र की एक भूतपूर्व महिला मुख्यमंत्री जी के प्रति कहे गये अभद्र शब्द दर्शाते हैं कि भाजपाइयों के मन में महिलाओं और खासतौर से वंचित-शोषित समाज से आनेवालों के प्रति कितनी कटुता भरी है।



राजनीति मतभेद अपनी जगह होते हैं लेकिन एक महिला के रूप में उनका… pic.twitter.com/QwQtWiB1ab — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) August 23, 2024

Reacting to the comments, Yadav strongly condemned Chaudhary's statements, emphasizing that political differences should not devolve into personal attacks. "Political differences have their place, but no one has the right to tarnish her dignity as a woman," Yadav said in a post on X. He further criticized the BJP MLA's remarks as "highly objectionable" and called for a defamation case to be filed against him.

Yadav also accused the BJP of harboring a "deep-seated bitterness" towards women, particularly those from marginalized communities, and warned that if the party does not take immediate disciplinary action, it would indicate that Chaudhary's views reflect the stance of the entire party.

Mayawati expresses gratitude:

In response, Mayawati expressed her gratitude to Yadav for his support, suggesting that Chaudhary's remarks were an attempt to gain attention due to a lack of respect within his own party. She called on the BJP to take strict action against Chaudhary, and implied that if they failed to do so, it would be seen as part of a larger conspiracy within the party.

1. सपा मुखिया ने मथुरा जिले के एक भाजपा विधायक को उनके गलत आरोपों का जवाब देकर बी.एस.पी. प्रमुख के ईमानदार होने के बारे में सच्चाई को माना है, उसके लिए पार्टी आभारी है। 1/4 — Mayawati (@Mayawati) August 24, 2024

Mayawati also warned that the public would deliver a "befitting reply" in the upcoming assembly elections and by-elections if the BJP does not address the issue.

The incident has placed the BJP under scrutiny, raising questions about the party's stance on women and marginalized communities. As the by-elections approach, the political implications of this controversy are expected to play a significant role in shaping future alliances and strategies.