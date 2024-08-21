 UP: BSP President Mayawati Accuses BJP And Congress Of Conspiring Against Reservation
Mayawati attributed the reservation rights granted to these communities to the relentless efforts of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar and emphasized that their significance should not be undermined.

BISWAJEET BANERJEE Wednesday, August 21, 2024, 06:46 PM IST
BSP supremo Mayawati | PTI

Mayawati, the National President of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, has issued a stern warning to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress, and other political parties, urging them not to tamper with the constitutional rights of Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), and Other Backward Classes (OBC).

She attributed the reservation rights granted to these communities to the relentless efforts of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar and emphasized that their significance should not be undermined.

In a statement released on social media on Wednesday, Mayawati accused the BJP, Congress, and other parties of conspiring against the reservation system. She claimed that there is a deliberate attempt to weaken and eventually abolish the reservation provisions, which have been a cornerstone of social justice in India.

Mayawati also expressed concern over the recent Supreme Court decision regarding the sub-categorization within SC-ST reservations, which has sparked outrage among these communities. She highlighted that several groups across the country have called for a nationwide strike today, demanding the reversal of the changes through a constitutional amendment.

The BSP has extended its support to the strike, urging its followers to participate in a disciplined and peaceful manner, without resorting to any form of violence.

