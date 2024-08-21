Rajasthan Bandh Over SC/ST Reservation Subdivision Verdict Halts State; Internet Suspended, Schools Closed, Exams Cancelled

Shops/ Represntative pic |

The call for Bandh against the Supreme Court's decision in subdivision in SC/ ST reservation remained successful and peaceful in Rajasthan. Internet services were suspended in four districts while educational institutions remained closed in 16 districts. Exams of three universities were also cancelled.

The Rajasthan government was on alert mode looking at the nationwide strike organized by the Reservation Bachao Sangharsh Samiti in protest against the Supreme Court's judgement.

Several SC/ST groups in Rajasthan had extended their support for the bandh. Many parts of the state including state capital Jaipur were seen being completely stalled as the markets and transports were shut.

Reports on sporadic clashes came from Jodhpur, Sawai Madhopur, and Pali, where the protesters took out rallies and allegedly tried to shut the market forcefully. The rallies also held in Barmer, Jaisalmer and Tonk.

The schools and colleges remained closed in Jaipur, Sikar, Alwar, Dausa, Sawai Madhopur, Deeg, Jaisalmer, Barmer, Bikaner, Tonk, Bhilwara, Neemkathana, Kota, Sriganganagar, Chittorgarh and Bharatpur. The examinations of Kota, Shekhawati and Matsya University were cancelled.

Alwar, Rajasthan: Bharat Bandh has led to shop closures and deserted streets, with police on high alert. The District Collector has urged for law and order. SC/ST groups are protesting against changes in reservation policies, and the situation remains peaceful pic.twitter.com/rmLjYQydZ0 — IANS (@ians_india) August 21, 2024

Anil Gothwal, convener of Scheduled Caste-Tribe Joint Struggle Committee, said, "the bandh was made successful peacefully. The committee does not support any violence and anything that is going on social media regarding the movement.”

Amid the call for Bandh, cabinet minister and prominent leader of Meena community which is part of scheduled tribes in Rajasthan, Dr. Kirori Lal Meena took a different line and supported the judgement of the Supreme Court.

“I am with the sentiments of the Supreme Court on the issue of creamy layer as the one who is deprived and could not get the opportunity should get the chance,” said Meena.

At the same time, some casts which are part of reserved category welcomed the Supreme Court judgement. Representatives of 30 castes including Valmiki, Nat, Bawri, Kalbeliya, Dhanka and Sapera communities welcomed the Supreme Court's decision and called to oppose the Bandh and demanded the state government to implement this decision with immediate effect.

Suraj Binwal of Valmiki community said that the call for Bandh is a bid to stop the underprivileged. The judgment of the Supreme Court is commendable, it should be implemented on the ground.