Uttar Pradesh: BJP MLA Ketki Singh scolds official for bulldozing house in Ballia, says homes of poor shouldn’t be razed

A video of a BJP MLA Ketki Singh scolding an official in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia for bulldozing the home of a poor family has emerged on social media. She also said homes of poor shouldn’t be razed, reported India Today

In the viral video, BJP MLA Ketki Singh was saying, "I told one thing to you, why didn't you respect it? Did you bring a bulldozer? If this is the respect you show, my people will give the same back to you. You used the strength of a bulldozer, we will use the strength of words."

Another man sitting next to MLA was also seen screaming at the official and said, "When the MLA said stop, you should have stopped it. What do you think of yourself?"

According to the report, MLA Ketki Singh later on explained her stand, she said "Some people came and told me that officials reached their home without notice and bulldozed it, damaging some parts of it. The family's ancestors had built the house without knowing it was government land. Our CM has made it very clear that the homes of the poor cannot be razed."

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav also slammed state government and tweeted that, the way crores of Rs are given to the people related to government same way common people should be given adequate compensation.

He also said in his Tweet that the compensation has become a new form of corruption in benefiting the BJP.

Published on: Thursday, April 28, 2022, 04:53 PM IST