UP Elections 2022: Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav slams BJP over fielding criminals

Under attack over fielding candidates with a criminal background in Uttar Pradesh assembly polls, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday alleged that his party leaders have been framed in false cases by the ruling BJP.

Flanked by new entrant Swami Prasad Maurya, who had quit the BJP, and veteran leader Azam Khan's son Abdullah Azam, recently released from jail, Yadav also claimed that the maximum number of MLAs with a criminal background are from the saffron party.

The SP president was replying to queries from media on a PIL which sought a direction from the Supreme Court to the Election Commission to de-register any political party which violates the directions of the apex court on making public information about their candidate's criminal record.

The public interest litigation (PIL) cited the case of SP candidate announced from Kairana constituency - Nahid Hasan - who was arrested recently under the Gangster Act.

Terming the PIL as BJP-sponsored, the SP president said that going by this standard, the BJP will not be able to contest anywhere in the country.

"The chief minister and deputy chief minister have a number of cases against them. The maximum number of MLAs having criminal background have reached the assembly from the BJP," he claimed.

The BJP has been accusing the Samajwadi Party of sheltering gangsters and mafias during its rule in Uttar Pradesh.

"The Samajwadi Party, which has been protecting criminals, has now given tickets to anti-social elements and history sheeters for several assembly seats, including Kairana, Muzaffarnagar, Siyana, Bulandshahar and Loni in western Uttar Pradesh," Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had said on Monday.

The SP chief, however, alleged that a large number of his party leaders have been framed in fake cases under the BJP government.

'I have said this earlier also, a DM who had come from another state and wanted extension was posted to Rampur and he worked there as per the wishes of the government.

"An IPS who had charges against him was sent to Rampur to end his inquiry. During the past five years, the BJP framed fake cases against Samajwadi Party leaders and Nahid Hasan also comes in this category," Yadav claimed.

On senior leader Azam Khan , who is presently in jail, Akhilesh alleged that both the Congress and the BJP colluded in framing him.

He also alleged that Apna Dal leader Krishna Patel is "facing atrocities" ever since she came with his party and that cases were reopened and action has been initiated against her trust.

"What has happened to this government. Why is the government so terrified? Had it performed its duties well for these sections of society, it would not have had to take the help of government agencies ...people of all sections are angry with them," Yadav said.

After promising 300 units of free power to domestic consumers on coming to power, Yadav said that the party will launch a campaign from Wednesday for people to get themselves registered to avail the facility.

"Those having domestic connections in their names or those who plan to take it in future should get themselves registered by filling the form from tomorrow for availing the benefit of 300 unit free electricity when the Samajwadi Party comes to power," the SP president told newspersons.

To another question, the SP president said that his party will bring its manifesto after the BJP released its poll document.

"We have taken important suggestions from different sections and if anyone wants to give they can give it also through social media," he said.

On Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing party workers in his parliamentary constituency-Varanasi through Namo app today, Akhilesh Yadav said that BJP was aware of how the elections were going to be conducted and so strengthened its digital medium while other parties are making the preparations now.

"We have an app, which has been activated," he said.

A number of smaller parties have extended unconditional support to Samajwadi Party for the ongoing assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, SP's state president Naresh Uttam Patel told reporters.

The SP chief has been wooing leaders of most backward castes to take on the BJP.

Published on: Tuesday, January 18, 2022, 04:48 PM IST