UP elections 2022: Seats on alliance with BJP to be declared soon; around 15 are fixed, discussions on for 2 more, says Nishad Party chief

New Delhi: The Nishad Party founder, Sanjay Nishad on Tuesday said all the seats on alliance with BJP for the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections will be announced in two to four days and discussion on two seats are going on.

"Around 15 seats are fix for us while discussions are going for two-three more seats. Names of all the seats will be announced in two to four days, after our meeting today," said Nishad.

He further said that they have no problem in giving the seats to BJP.

"We are working to win the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls and have no problem in giving the seats to BJP," he added.

According to sources, there can be an agreement between the BJP and the Nishad Party for an alliance on 17 seats.

BJP has fixed 15 seats for the Nishad Party, while the discussion is going on for two seats.

As per the sources, Uttar Pradesh's Kathari, Gyanpur, Shahganj, Jaisinghpur, Gorakhpur Rural, Mehdawal, Tamkuhi Raj, Nautanwan, Atraulia, Baran, Handia, Tindwari, Kalpi, Sakaldiha, Suar, Jakhania seat may go to Nishad Party.

The official announcement can be made after the meeting on Tuesday.

The Nishad Party is contesting elections in Uttar Pradesh in alliance with the BJP.

Earlier, BJP had released its first list of 107 candidates for the upcoming Assembly polls in which it denied tickets to 20 sitting MLAs and fielded 21 new candidates.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will contest from his stronghold Gorakhpur which elected him to Lok Sabha for five straight terms till 2017.

The BJP fielded deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya from Sirathu constituency in Prayagraj while minister Shrikant Sharma will contest from Mathura.

According to sources, a meeting of the BJP's Central Election Committee may be held on January 19 in which the names of the candidates will be finalised.

Uttar Pradesh assembly elections will be held in seven phases from February 10 to March 7. The polling in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27 and March 3 and 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

Published on: Tuesday, January 18, 2022, 02:30 PM IST