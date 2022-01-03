Uttar Pradesh Assembly Polls: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav welcomes more BSP, BJP leaders in his party

For Samajwadi Party, the principal opposition party against ruling BJP in UP, Monday came as a boon. Sitting legislator of BJP besides many other big leaders from Bahujan Samaj Party joined the Samajwadi brigade.

In a big blow to ruling BJP, its sitting legislator from Behraich, Madhuri Verma joined SP on Monday in the presence of former Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav. Earlier also another sitting BJP legislator from Sitapur, Rakesh Rathore had joined SP. Former MP from Ambedkarnagar and senior BSP leader Rakesh Pandey too joined SP on Monday. Rakesh is the father of sitting BSP MP Ritesh Pandey. Besides former member of legislative council Kanti Singh and former BSP MLA and now, a BJP leader Brijesh Mishra Saurabh from Pratapgarh district too joined Samajwadi party. Among other who joined SP on Monday were former BSP MP Shankhlal Manjhi, senior leader Sayeda Fatima.

In another incident, the Apna Dal, an ally of BJP, suspended its sitting legislator Dr RK Verma from party. Verma was accused of meeting with the SP leader and being involved in anti party activities. According to SP leaders, RK Verma might joined them in days to come.

During the joining of these leaders, SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav was present along with Suheldeo Rajbhar Bhartiya Samaj Party (SBSP) leader Omprakash Rajbhar. Rajbhar said that Akhilesh Yadav is the future CM of UP and I would remind people of this during oath ceremony after 2022 assembly polls. The SP Chief on this occasion said that his announcement of free 300 units of electricity to the people of UP has given sleepless nights to BJP leaders. He said that now BJP leaders have been raising question about the availability of power. SP Chief said that had the present CM worked hard to complete the ongoing power projects there would have no shortage of it in UP. Akhilesh Yadav said that if voted to power the family members of deceased farmers would get Rs 25 lakh each. Besides SP would also construct a memorial for the farmers who laid their lives during recent movement. He said that now BJP does not talk of farmers and agriculture problems. They only thought of votes and that is why the farm laws were repealed. On leaders with criminal past joining BJP, SP Chief said that there is washing machine that cleans all sins.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, January 03, 2022, 10:48 PM IST