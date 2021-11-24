e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Cabinet approves Farm Laws Repeal Bill, 2021India records 9,283 new COVID-19 cases, 437 deaths in last 24 hoursDelhi's air quality improves to 'poor' category, AQI drops to 280
Advertisement

India

Updated on: Wednesday, November 24, 2021, 06:48 PM IST

Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls 2022: Rebel Congress MLA Aditi Singh, BSP's Vandana Singh join BJP

Rashmi Sharma
Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls 2022: Rebel Congress MLA Aditi Singh, BSP's Vandana Singh join BJP | Twitter/@BJP4UP

Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls 2022: Rebel Congress MLA Aditi Singh, BSP's Vandana Singh join BJP | Twitter/@BJP4UP

Advertisement

Days before assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh two sitting legislators from opposition have joined the ruling Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP).

On Wednesday, Congress legislator from Raibareli Aditi Singh joined BJP in the presence of state president Swtantra Deo Singh. Congress had suspended Aditi few months back after she had defied party whips in the state assembly and spoke against it. What is more embarrassing for Congress is that Aditi had won from the Raibareili city assembly segment, which falls under the Parliament seat of Sonia Gandhi.

Another sitting legislator from Bahujan Samaj Party, Vandana Singh too joined BJP on Wednesday. Vandana is MLA from Sagdi assembly segment of Azamgarh district. She too was shown doors from BSP after voting against party nominee in the Rajya Sabha elections early this year.

It may be mentioned that early this month, another sitting legislator Subhash Pasi had left Samajwadi Party to join BJP. Pasi is legislator from Saidpur assembly segment in Gazipur district. Similarly sitting BJP legislator from Sitapur, Rakesh Rahtore had joined Samajwadi party. Six BSP legislator too had joined Samajwadi party a month back.

ALSO READ

New alliances for Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls: AAP leader Sanjay Singh meets Akhilesh Yadav; Apna... New alliances for Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls: AAP leader Sanjay Singh meets Akhilesh Yadav; Apna...

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Wednesday, November 24, 2021, 06:48 PM IST
Advertisement