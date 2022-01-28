Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections: Will there be a BJP-RJD post-poll alliance? Here's what Jayant Chaudhary said

Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) chief Jayant Chaudhary on Friday denied the possibility of a post-poll alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls.

Speaking to the reporters, Chaudhary said, "They (BJP) did nothing for farmers. The police force was used against students in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh two days back. In such an environment, how can they think that anyone would join hands with them?"

Earlier, BJP leaders had also asked the RLD chief to join hands with their party after Union Home Minister Amit Shah held a meeting with Jat leaders in Delhi on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, appearing with his ally Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav, Chaudhary said his party's alliance with the SP is "solid" and aimed at furthering the cause of farmers.

Lashing out at the BJP, Yadav said, "The BJP had promised to double the income of farmers but it brought the three anti-farmer laws. The farmers forced the government to repeal the laws. The BJP rolled back the laws for the sake of votes. The BJP is a party, which brings laws without telling anything."

Yadav asserted that on coming to power, their party won't implement any such law in the state and said he and Chaudhary are taking forward the cause of farmers championed by former PM Chaudhary Charan Singh, his father Mulayam Singh Yadav and the late farmer leader Mahendra Singh Tikait.

Chaudhary said earlier people had doubts if both parties would forge an alliance.

"Our confluence had taken place much earlier. We want UP to develop and have forged the alliance as we want to take the fight of Chaudhary Charan Singh ahead," he said remembering his grandfather.

(With ANI and PTI inputs)

Published on: Friday, January 28, 2022, 09:24 PM IST