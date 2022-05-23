Uttar Pradesh Assembly begins stormy Budget session as SP protests

Lucknow: The budget session of Uttar Pradesh Assembly began on a stormy note on Monday with Samajwadi Party members marching into the well of the House during the governor's address.

As soon as the House met, SP members came in the well with placards in their hands raising issues related to law and order, farmers, stray cattle, and incidents of rape.

The lawmakers raised the slogan "Governor go Back".

Governor Anandiben Patel continued to read her speech amid the pandemonium.

Leader of Opposition Akhilesh Yadav, PSPL leader Shivpal Singh Yadav, and Abdullah Azam were present in the House among others.

Besides getting the Uttar Pradesh budget for 2022-23 passed, the state government proposes to table four ordinances that have been promulgated after the last session of the state assembly.

These ordinances that are likely to be replaced by bills include the Bhatkhande Rajya Sanskriti Vishwavidyalya Ordinance 2022, the Uttar Pradesh State University (Amendment) Ordinance 2022, the Uttar Pradesh Industrial Area Development (Amendment) Ordinance 2022 and the Uttar Pradesh Private University (Amendment) Ordinance 2022.

