Uttar Pradesh: As Ram Mandir Shines In Grandeur; Mosque Construction Dhannipur Village Faces Delay

Despite the Supreme Court's verdict in 2019 allowing construction of Ram Temple at Ram Janmabhoomi and the subsequent allocation of 5 acres of land for a mosque in Dhannipur village, the construction of the proposed mosque has encountered significant delays, leaving the local Muslim community in a prolonged state of anticipation and frustration.

A day after consecration of Ram Lalla in his new temple, the atmosphere in Dhannipur village is despondency. “Look you have a temple build in that place in five years while not a single brick has been laid. Promises were made about a hospital and a school-college, but nothing has materialised,” Arman Ahmed, a resident of Dhannipur, said. "Five years have passed, and not a single brick has been laid. The wait for the mosque seems unending, and it is disheartening for the community."

The Supreme Court's historic decision on the Ram Janmabhoomi and Babri Masjid dispute in 2019 not only led to the formation of a trust for the construction of the Ram temple but also allotted land to the Sunni Central Waqf Board for the mosque. However, the progress has been sluggish, with the mosque committee facing challenges related to funds and the approval of the mosque's design.

'A masterpiece in making'

Dhannipur village, strategically located on the Faizabad-Lucknow National Highway, houses around 2,000 residents, with approximately 60 per cent being Muslims. The designated 5-acre plot near Shahgada Shah Mazar in the heart of the village remains vacant, raising concerns and questions among the local populace.

A poster near the Dargah in Dhannipur declares in bold, "A MASTERPIECE IN MAKING," alongside an image of the proposed 'Mohammad-bin-Abdullah' mosque with five minarets made of white marble. Faiz Mohammad, who runs a grocery shop in the village, expressed frustration, saying, "Every year, officials measure the land, conduct surveys, and then nothing happens. The court could expedite this work, but there's silence on the matter. The community feels let down."

'Uncertainty affecting livelihoods'

Sensitive to the issue, many residents avoid discussing the delayed mosque construction openly. Zamer Athar, a worker commuting 28 km to Ayodhya for employment, lamented, "If the mosque had been built, I would have found work there, saving my family's money. Unfortunately, all I see is an unfinished plan. The uncertainty is affecting our livelihoods."

The responsibility for constructing the mosque in Dhannipur lies with the Indo Islamic Cultural Foundation Trust (IICF). Trust Secretary Athar Hussain cited two primary reasons for the delay: lack of funds and the pending approval of the mosque's design.

"According to the new design, we need more funds. A cancer hospital and a large kitchen are planned on the mosque premises to serve people of all religions. Our goal is to develop the mosque as a symbol of Hindu-Muslim brotherhood, including a museum dedicated to the 1857 freedom struggle," he said.

Highlighting the complexities, Athar Hussain added, "The new design of the project is now final. It has been meticulously crafted by Pune architect Imran Shaikh. The Masjid Trust will send its proposal to the UP government in February. We are committed to creating a space that not only fulfills the religious needs of the community but also serves as a beacon of unity and cultural harmony."

Local community members, grappling with economic uncertainties exacerbated by the delay, expressed a mix of hope and frustration. "You are seeing yourself. Let me know if even 1% work has been done. If the court wants, this work can be done in 6 months, but everyone is silent on this, no one wants to speak," said Arman Ahmed, encapsulating the sentiment of many residents.

Despite these challenges, the Indo Islamic Cultural Foundation Trust remains steadfast in its commitment to creating a space that goes beyond religious boundaries. The proposed mosque's design envisions a cancer hospital, a large kitchen serving people of all faiths, and a museum commemorating the 1857 freedom struggle.