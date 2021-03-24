Uttar Pradesh: After Allahabad University V-C, now Yogi Adityanath govt MoS objects to use of loudspeakers in mosques

After the Allahabad University Vice-Chancellor and a BHU student, now a Minister of State in the Yogi Adityanath government has objected to ‘azaan’ from mosques on loudspeakers.

Anand Swarup Shukla, Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs and Rural Development, has shot off a letter to the District Magisgrate Ballia stating that high-pitched ‘azaan’ through loudspeakers disturbs his Yoga, Meditation, Puja and other daily routine.

Besides five-time azaan, mosques continue to make announcements throughout the day to promote religion and other information on loudspeakers which results in students losing concentration on studies and sound pollution causes enormous trouble to elders and those suffering from serious diseases.