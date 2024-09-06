Uttar Pradesh Achieves 'Top Achiever' Status In Business Reforms Action Plan 2022

Uttar Pradesh: 'Top Achiever' in BRAP 2022 for advancing business and citizen services | X

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh has been recognized as a "Top Achiever" in the Business Reforms Action Plan (BRAP) 2022, a prestigious distinction announced by Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal.

The state earned the 'Top Achiever' title in two business-centric and one citizen-centric area under BRAP 2022, underscoring its commitment to industrial growth and citizen welfare. “Under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Uttar Pradesh has made remarkable strides in reducing industrial bottlenecks, improving infrastructure, and creating a more business-friendly environment,” government spokesman Shishir Singh said.

Since taking office, the Uttar Pradesh government has focused on simplifying business procedures, reducing compliance burdens, and improving connectivity. These reforms, implemented through the state's nodal agency, Invest UP, have significantly streamlined administrative processes, making it easier for businesses to operate and thrive, the spokesman said.

“The Government has achieved a significant milestone by fully implementing all 352 reforms prescribed under BRAP 2022, which cover various aspects of business regulation and citizen services. Of these, 261 action points were aimed at improving the business environment, while 91 were focused on enhancing citizen services,” he said.

One of the most impactful areas of reform has been land administration. Uttar Pradesh digitized its land records and introduced an online land allotment system, drastically reducing the time required for land transactions and making it easier for businesses to acquire land.

In addition, the state simplified several laws, introduced online registration and renewal of licenses, and implemented a single-window system called NIVESH MITRA for departments like Labour, Pollution Control, and Revenue. These measures have significantly reduced bureaucratic delays and streamlined the regulatory process for businesses.

In terms of construction permits, Uttar Pradesh implemented an online building plan approval system, integrating various departments for single-window clearance. This reform has dramatically shortened the time required to obtain construction permits, further improving the ease of doing business in the state. The state has also streamlined environmental clearances, introducing an online submission and tracking system that has improved transparency and reduced delays.

Beyond specific regulatory reforms, Uttar Pradesh has embraced a broader digital transformation, offering a range of services online and minimizing the need for physical visits to government offices. The introduction of single-window systems has simplified the approval process for various business activities, while feedback mechanisms allow businesses and citizens to provide input and address concerns promptly.

To ensure the successful implementation of these reforms, the state government has conducted extensive training programs for government officials, improving their ability to deliver services efficiently. Enhanced inter-departmental coordination has also contributed to more seamless handling of business-related approvals and services.