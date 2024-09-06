Uttar Pradesh: Indigo Flight From Delhi To Varanasi Faces Severe AC Failure Mid-Flight, Passengers Endure Heat; 3 Women Fall Ill

Indigo flight | File Photo

Varanasi: Passengers aboard an Indigo flight (6E-2235) traveling from Delhi to Varanasi on Thursday faced extreme discomfort after the aircraft’s air conditioning system failed mid-flight. The 1 hour and 5-minute journey turned into an ordeal for the passengers, who endured stifling heat throughout the flight, with three women falling ill, one of whom fainted due to the heat and lack of ventilation.

The flight took off from Delhi at 7:35 pm and landed in Varanasi at 8:40 pm. Several passengers reported feeling suffocated as they resorted to fanning themselves with magazines and newspapers in an attempt to cool down.

Passenger Amit Singh, a resident of Varanasi, said, “The AC wasn’t working even when the plane was on the ground at Delhi airport. When we complained to the crew, they assured us that the AC would start functioning once the plane took off, but that never happened.”

Despite repeated complaints, the cabin crew only provided assurances but failed to resolve the issue. "They kept saying that the AC would be fixed soon, but the problem persisted throughout the journey," said another passenger. As the flight progressed, tensions rose among the passengers, many of whom expressed frustration over the lack of action from the airline staff.

Several passengers began to experience health issues, particularly due to the rising temperature and lack of air circulation in the cabin. Three women passengers reportedly felt unwell, with one fainting due to the extreme heat. Other passengers provided assistance to the women, who were later attended to by airport medical staff upon landing in Varanasi. They had become dizzy and disoriented but were stabilized after receiving treatment.

“The air was stifling, and many of us struggled to breathe comfortably,” said one passenger, adding that the suffocating conditions made the situation unbearable. Some passengers also reported fluctuations in their blood pressure due to the heat.

Upon arrival in Varanasi, the affected passengers were evaluated by airport medical personnel. Fortunately, after some time, the women recovered, and all passengers were able to proceed to their destinations.

Passengers have expressed outrage over the airline's handling of the situation. Many are demanding an explanation as to why the flight was allowed to proceed despite known issues with the air conditioning system, particularly given the potential health risks posed by such conditions.

Passengers have called for Indigo to conduct a thorough investigation into the malfunction and to take necessary steps to prevent such incidents from occurring in the future.