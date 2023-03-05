e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaUttar Pradesh: 65-year-old man beaten to death while he was asleep in Sitapur, family suspects neighbours for attack

Uttar Pradesh: 65-year-old man beaten to death while he was asleep in Sitapur, family suspects neighbours for attack

ANIUpdated: Sunday, March 05, 2023, 05:19 PM IST
A 65-year-old man was allegedly bludgeoned to death while he was asleep in Uttar Pradesh's Sitapur, the police said on Sunday.

According to police, the deceased has been identified as Rameshwar.

Family suspects neighbours behind attack

According to police, the family of the deceased suspect their neighbour's role in the murder, and on the basis of which, neighbours have been called for questioning.

The official informed the suspects are being interrogated. The incident took place on March 4 in Sitapur in Uttar Pradesh.

Deceased was hit with blunt object on head: Police

"A case has been registered under relevant sections of IPC. The investigation is in progress," ASP (South UP) Narendra Pratap Singh told ANI.

"The 65-year-old Rameshwar died after he was hit on his head by a blunt object while he was asleep," ASP Pratap added.

