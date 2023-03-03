Uttar Pradesh: 2 men thrash dog in Noida's Bhangel locality; video surfaces

Uttar Pradesh: 2 men thrash dog in Noida's Bhangel locality | Screengrab

In a shocking video that has gone viral on social media, a dog was seen being brutally beaten by two men with rods.

The incident reportedly took place on March 2 in the Bhangel neighbourhood in Noida.

In the video, the two men can be seen chasing the dog in an isolated alleyway and relentlessly thrashing it with rods.

The incident comes amid reports of several stray dog attacks across India.

Viewer discretion advised

Govt holds G20 summit & makes India proud but what about such barbaric acts? What will the world say if they see the man's best friend like this? Bhangel, Noida sector 101 @rashtrapatibhvn @PMOIndia @indSupremeCourt @BJP4India @JPNadda @ @DrSJaishankar @myogiadityanath pic.twitter.com/egqn3KI5mP — Anu Pandey (@anupandeyhotma1) March 3, 2023

Stray dog kills infant in Rajasthan hospital

A one month-old baby was killed by a stray dog in Rajasthan's Sirohi district on Tuesday while he was asleep beside to his mother in a government hospital, according to authorities. According to them, the body was discovered outside the hospital unit.

As per the police, the CCTV footage showed that two dogs entered the hospital's TB unit late on Monday night, and one of them came out carrying the child.

As per reports from PTI, Mahendra Meena, the child's father, was admitted to the hospital for treatment of silicosis . He said the child's mother, Rekha, who was attending to the patient along with her three children, dozed off.

The hospital staff was also not present at the ward at the time of the incident, the report stated.

Stray dog menace in Hyderabad

During February, two incidents in Hyderabad rekindled the debate over the menace of stray dogs.

In two separate incidents, a 4-year-old and a 5-year-old boy were mauled by street dogs in Hyderabad just days apart from each other.

The five-year-old boy named Pradeep was killed while the 4-year-old managed to survive.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation Thursday conducted an operation to catch stray dogs after the said incidents.

