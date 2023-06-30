Uttar Pradesh: 6 Killed, 2 Injured After Overspeeding Car Rams Into Truck In Banda

The mangled car after collision with truck in UP's Banda | ANI

In yet another incident of overspeeding turning fatal, eight people were killed and 2 seriously injured after an overspeeding car collided with a truck. Police team reached accident spot after it was informed of the mishap. Police said that the car was overspeeding and lost control before colliding with the truck.

5 people dead on the spot

Police informed that such was the impact of the collision that five people died on the spot. Three injured were admitted to a Community Health Centre. One of the injured died undergoing treatment while the other two are in critical condition.

The injured undergoing treatment were shifted to a government hospital, said Durga Shakti Nagpal, DM, Banda.

Car badly damaged

The image of the car that collided with the truck turned into a pulp. Such was the impact of the collision that the car's front portion was completely damaged.

According to local reports, the car was overspeeding and rammed into a stationary truck. The driver of the truck who was inside the truck at the time of impact, ran away after hearing the loud thud, said police.

The locals and people around the road came in to help and pulled out the people trapped inside the car after the accident.

Car was overspeeding

Police said that prima facie it looks like the car was overspeeding and was well over 100 kmph speed. Police said that they have been trying to spread awareness about the danger involved in overspeeding. However, cases of accidents due to overspeeding happen at an alarming rate and continues to claim lives.