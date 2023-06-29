Punjab: Dramatic Video Of Bus Carrying Inmates Ramming Into Car In Ludhiana, No Casualties Reported

Still of the bus ramming into the car | Twitter

In what could have been a serious accident, a bus carrying jail inmates rammed a civilian car in Punjab's Ludhiana. Fortunately, no one was injured in the incident. However, blame game began soon after the accident as both the bus driver and the car owner blamed each other of overspeeding and causing the crash. A separate bus was called by Punjab police after the vehicle carrying inmates which met with an accident had one of its tyres damaged. However, what stood out was the moment when the inmates were taken back to jail by the new bus. As the video below shows, the inmates were not only happy to have gotten into the bus, but also waved to the cameras and were seen in a jubiliant mood, laughing and exclaiming in excitement.

CCTV footage

The accident was captured in CCTVs installed at the chowk where the crash happened. The CCTV footage clearly shows the bus overspeeding. No FIR has been registered in the case, but a complaint has been given by both sides, said report.

Car owner's version

The person driving the car said that he was going to the gym and that he was driving slow. The CCTV footage shows the same. He said that a Punjab Police bus, which was already overspeeding, came from the left side and hit the car. While the car's front portion was damaged, the bus had a tyre damaged, showed the video.

25 inmates were in bus

There were 25 jail inmates in the bus. They were coming from Ludhiana central jail, Tajpur Road, and were taken for court hearing. The bus was taking them back to the jail from court when the accident took place. A new bus was called to take back the inmates and the ASI was reported saying that it was the car that hit the bus. A probe is on in the case.