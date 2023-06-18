Pakistan Bus Accident: Terrifying Video Shows How Bus Lost Control To Crash Into Divider; 13 Killed, 25 Injured

Screenshot of the Pakistan bus accident video | Twitter

A day after a tragic bus accident in Pakistan killed 13 people and injured over 25 passengers, a video of the accident surfaced on social media showing how the vehicle lost control at the motorway near Kallar Kahar Interchange. The video clearly shows how the bus which was already out of control, hits the divider and drags to the opposite lane. The bus also hits a car after it overturned and spilled on to the opposite stretch of the divider, shows the video.

Tragic video showed the bus losing control and overturned.

At least 13 people, including five women and three children were killed in the deadly accident, officials said.

The bus was travelling from Lahore to Rawalpindi, when it overturned on the highway near the Kallar Kahar salt range, reported news agency PTI.

Brake failure the cause of accident

According to reports, the accident occured due to brake failure. The National Highways and Motorway Police cited the reason of brake fail as the cause behind the accident. There were 34 passengers onboard, police said.

Injured admitted to hospital in critical condition

Some passengers were admitted to the hospital in critical condition and the death toll could rise, said officials. The Motorway police reached the spot and rescue operations were undertaken to remove bodies and passengers from the mangled bus. Several Twitter users and people of Pakistan raised the issue of overspeeding and non-adherence to traffic rules as the cause behind many fatal accidents in Pakistan.