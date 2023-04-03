Roorkee: Car rams into divider at spot where Rishabh Pant met with an accident, 1 dead; video surfaces |

Road accidents in the Roorkee, Manglaur Kotwali area have become a major concern, with new accidents occurring almost every day. Many people have lost their lives in these accidents, and the situation is alarming. Recently, international cricketer Rishabh Pant's car had an accident near the Narsan border when it collided with the divider, but fortunately, he survived the crash.

Another recent incident occurred when a Brezza car traveling from Haridwar to Delhi collided with the divider, causing significant damage to the vehicle. Luckily, no one lost their lives in this accident. However, despite such incidents, several accidents continue to occur on this road.

Another car accident occurred last night, as an Ertiga car traveling from Delhi to Haridwar collided with the divider. Seven young men were in the car, heading to Haridwar for a holy bath. Unfortunately, as soon as they reached Manglaur, their car collided with the divider, causing severe damage to the vehicle.

The police were informed of the accident immediately, and they quickly arrived at the scene to transport the injured to the hospital. According to sources, one of the injured had already died, while the others were referred to a other hospital for further treatment after receiving medical attention from the doctors.

Concerns and Action Needed

The frequency of road accidents in the Roorkee, Manglaur Kotwali area is a matter of great concern. The concerned authorities need to take quick action to address this issue. Road safety measures such as the construction of speed breakers, putting up signs to warn drivers about the dangers of the road, and increasing police patrolling in the area should be implemented.

Moreover, the public should also be made aware of the dangers of driving recklessly and be encouraged to follow traffic rules to avoid accidents. The government and concerned agencies should also take steps to improve the overall condition of the road and make it safer for commuters.