Uttar Pradesh: 50-Year-Old Woman Severely Injured In Wolf Attack In Bahraich; Investigation Underway

Bahraich (Uttar Pradesh): As the authorities in Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich continued their search for a sixth 'killer' wolf, a 50-year-old named Pushpa Devi was attacked and severely injured after the wolf attacked her on Wednesday night.

About The Incident

The incident happened at Raipur Korean Tepra village of Khairighat police station area of Bahraich at around 10 pm when the victim was sleeping. The wolf grabbed her by the throat. She was taken to a local hospital but due to the severity of her injuries, she was referred to Bahraich District Hospital, where she is currently undergoing treatment.

Speaking about the incident, her son-in-law said, "The incident took place at 10 pm when she was sleeping. One of the children might have opened the door and it (wolf) was hiding somewhere. It came and grabbed her by the throat. The family members heard her cry and ran towards her to find out. The people in the neighbourhood also gathered and then it (wolf) ran away... I was not present there."

The incident has further heightened fear among locals in the region.

About Past Attacks

Earlier on Wednesday, an 11-year-old girl was injured after a wolf attacked her. As per the information, she has been admitted to the local government hospital in Mahasi for treatment.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Uttar Pradesh Forest Department captured the fifth 'killer' wolf, while one remains elusive. The wolves had been behind several attacks on villagers in Bahraich. The Uttar Pradesh Forest Department took the wolf to a rescue shelter.

About 'Operation Bhediya'

The Uttar Pradesh Forest Department had initiated "Operation Bhediya" to apprehend a pack of wolves responsible for recent attacks in 25-30 villages under Mahsi tehsil in the Bahraich range of Bahraich Forest Division.

The Forest Department in Bahraich had installed snap cameras at most of the probable habitats of wolves in the area to monitor any movement by them which would also help the forest department to learn about the movement of the wolves in order to catch them.

#WATCH | Bahraich, Uttar Pradesh: Forest Department installs snap cameras near wolf dens in Sikandarpur village to monitor their activities pic.twitter.com/55t4q9JSaj — ANI (@ANI) September 8, 2024

Three snap cameras have also been installed in Sikandarpur village around six caves, which local villagers claim to be the habitat of the wolves. 9 people have been killed and more than 40 people have been injured until now due to the attacks by the man-eater wolves in various villages of Bahraich.