 UP: 11-Year-Old Girl Admitted To Hospital After Man-Eating Wolf Attacks Her In Bahraich
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaUP: 11-Year-Old Girl Admitted To Hospital After Man-Eating Wolf Attacks Her In Bahraich

UP: 11-Year-Old Girl Admitted To Hospital After Man-Eating Wolf Attacks Her In Bahraich

Earlier on Tuesday, the Uttar Pradesh Forest Department captured the fifth 'killer' wolf, while one remains elusive. The wolves had been behind several attacks on villagers in Bahraich.

ANIUpdated: Wednesday, September 11, 2024, 09:10 AM IST
article-image

Bahraich (Uttar Pradesh): As the authorities in Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich continued their search for a sixth wolf, an 11-year-old girl was injured after a man-eating animal attacked her in the city on Tuesday night.

As per the information, she has been admitted to the local government hospital in Mahasi for treatment.

"Wolf attacked an 11-year-old girl tonight. The girl was admitted to CHC Mahasi and is under treatment," said Mahasi CHC in-charge.

The incident has further heightened fear among locals in the region.

FPJ Shorts
Paramount Speciality Forgings Limited IPO: SME To Open For Public Offer On September 17
Paramount Speciality Forgings Limited IPO: SME To Open For Public Offer On September 17
Has Greater Noida Cricket Stadium Hosted Its Last Int'l Match? Fate To Be Decided Soon After AFG VS NZ Test Abandoned For 3rd Straight Day
Has Greater Noida Cricket Stadium Hosted Its Last Int'l Match? Fate To Be Decided Soon After AFG VS NZ Test Abandoned For 3rd Straight Day
UP Police Constable Exam 2024: Provisional Answer Key OUT, Raise Objection By September 15
UP Police Constable Exam 2024: Provisional Answer Key OUT, Raise Objection By September 15
Disturbing VIDEO: Student Mercilessly Beaten With Belt In Ragging Incident In Himachal Pradesh
Disturbing VIDEO: Student Mercilessly Beaten With Belt In Ragging Incident In Himachal Pradesh
Read Also
Wolf Menace: Fifth Wolf Captured Under ‘Operation Bhediya’ In UP’s Bahraich
article-image

Uttar Pradesh Forest Department Captures 5th 'Killer' Wolf

Earlier on Tuesday, the Uttar Pradesh Forest Department captured the fifth 'killer' wolf, while one remains elusive. The wolves had been behind several attacks on villagers in Bahraich.

The Uttar Pradesh Forest Department took the wolf to a rescue shelter.

Read Also
Operation Bhediya: Forest Department Captures 5th Wolf In UP's Bahraich
article-image

About Operation Bhediya

The Uttar Pradesh Forest Department had initiated "Operation Bhediya" to apprehend a pack of wolves responsible for recent attacks in 25-30 villages under Mahsi tehsil in the Bahraich range of Bahraich Forest Division.

The Forest Department in Bahraich had installed snap cameras at most of the probable habitats of wolves in the area to monitor any movement by them which would also help the forest department to learn about the movement of the wolves in order to catch them.

Read Also
Bahraich Wolf Menace Video: Four Caught Two To Go, Region Still Gripped By Fear
article-image

Three snap cameras have also been installed in Sikandarpur village around six caves, which local villagers claim to be the habitat of the wolves.

9 people have been killed and more than 40 people have been injured until now due to the attacks by the man-eater wolves in various villages of Bahraich.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Andhra Pradesh: 7 People Killed After Truck Falls Into Canal In Devarapalli; Visuals Surface

Andhra Pradesh: 7 People Killed After Truck Falls Into Canal In Devarapalli; Visuals Surface

Manipur: 'Situation Tense But Under Control,' Say Officials After Clashes Break Out Between Students...

Manipur: 'Situation Tense But Under Control,' Say Officials After Clashes Break Out Between Students...

Disturbing VIDEO: Student Mercilessly Beaten With Belt In Ragging Incident In Himachal Pradesh

Disturbing VIDEO: Student Mercilessly Beaten With Belt In Ragging Incident In Himachal Pradesh

Bengaluru Weather Update: Silicon City Of India To Witness Light Rainfall With Cloudy Skies

Bengaluru Weather Update: Silicon City Of India To Witness Light Rainfall With Cloudy Skies

Ex-RG Kar Medical College Principal Sandip Ghosh Faced Molestation Charges Against Male Nursing...

Ex-RG Kar Medical College Principal Sandip Ghosh Faced Molestation Charges Against Male Nursing...