 Operation Bhediya: Forest Department Captures 5th Wolf In UP's Bahraich
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaOperation Bhediya: Forest Department Captures 5th Wolf In UP's Bahraich

Operation Bhediya: Forest Department Captures 5th Wolf In UP's Bahraich

In recent weeks, a pack of six man-eating wolves has terrorized the district, killing at least eight children and attacking more than 40 people.

Rahul MUpdated: Tuesday, September 10, 2024, 08:28 AM IST
article-image
PM

The Forest Department team captured a wolf in Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich on Tuesday morning. So far, five wolves have been caught, with one remaining.

Officials have not taken it to the Forest Department's rescue shelter.

DFO Ajeet Pratap Singh told news agency ANI, "We have caught the fifth wolf. One is left, and we will catch it soon. We are trying our best every day to capture the remaining wolf."

In recent weeks, a pack of six man-eating wolves has terrorized the district, killing at least eight children and attacking more than 40 people. The Forest Department captured the fourth wolf on August 29.

FPJ Shorts
From Streets To School Textbooks: Mumbai's Iconic 'Dabbawalas' Make It To Kerala High School Syllabus
From Streets To School Textbooks: Mumbai's Iconic 'Dabbawalas' Make It To Kerala High School Syllabus
Top 5 Stocks For September 10: JK Cement, AU Bank, Hero Motocorp & Others In Focus
Top 5 Stocks For September 10: JK Cement, AU Bank, Hero Motocorp & Others In Focus
UPSC CSE Mains Admit Card 2024 To Release Soon ; Check Important Guidelines As CSE Exams Begins In 10 Days
UPSC CSE Mains Admit Card 2024 To Release Soon ; Check Important Guidelines As CSE Exams Begins In 10 Days
Ram Mandir Construction In Ayodhya Likely To Generate ₹400 Crore GST: Champat Rai
Ram Mandir Construction In Ayodhya Likely To Generate ₹400 Crore GST: Champat Rai
Read Also
Video: 4th Wolf Captured In Bahraich; Forest Department Intensifies Search For Remaining 3 As...
article-image

After the capture of fifth wolf, Chief Forest Conservator of Central Zone, Renu Singh calling it a big success said, "This is very interesting because we received information yesterday that it lifted a goat in Nathuwapur. Tracing its pug marks, we set up nets and waited because the rescue operation could not have taken place at night. We carried out the operation in the morning and captured it early morning...We changed our strategy because it was changing its behaviour."

"Earlier, we used to fly the drone right on top of a wolf and pick it. But they got smarter and started running away as soon as they spotted the drone. This time, we located, saw the pug marks but we stopped the drone in final operation...We then picked it up...One more wolf remains and we will make all the efforts to rescue it at the earliest...It will be sent to a zoo," she added.

News agency ANI shared a video of the wolf locked in a cage. False reports of wolf sightings and large crowds gathering at search locations have posed significant challenges for officials involved in the hunt for the man-eating wolves. Efforts are ongoing to capture the pack responsible for eight deaths in the area. To combat the threat, the department has deployed 165 forest personnel and 18 shooters, with the support of thermal camera-equipped drones and snap cameras set up throughout the forests.

Locals have been told to not to sleep outdoors and have established night shelters in panchayat buildings and government schools for the homeless. A campaign has been initiated to install doors in homes to protect against wolves and other wild animals.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Operation Bhediya: Forest Department Captures 5th Wolf In UP's Bahraich

Operation Bhediya: Forest Department Captures 5th Wolf In UP's Bahraich

Punjab: Congress Slams AAP Govt For Reckless Borrowing From Centre

Punjab: Congress Slams AAP Govt For Reckless Borrowing From Centre

ED Files Case Against Religare Enterprise Chairperson, CFO For Cheating And Criminal Conspiracy Amid...

ED Files Case Against Religare Enterprise Chairperson, CFO For Cheating And Criminal Conspiracy Amid...

Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case: Mamata Banerjee Urges Junior Doctors To Resume Work, Reveals Top...

Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case: Mamata Banerjee Urges Junior Doctors To Resume Work, Reveals Top...

Haryana Assembly Elections 2024 : Ex-CM Bansi Lal’s Grandchildren Fight Over Tosham Seat

Haryana Assembly Elections 2024 : Ex-CM Bansi Lal’s Grandchildren Fight Over Tosham Seat