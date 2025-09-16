 Uttar Pradesh: 2 Students Killed, One Injured In Motorcycle-Truck Collision In Deoria
Uttar Pradesh: 2 Students Killed, One Injured In Motorcycle-Truck Collision In Deoria

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, September 16, 2025, 04:28 PM IST
article-image
Uttar Pradesh: 2 Students Killed, One Injured In Motorcycle-Truck Collision In Deoria | Representational Image

Deoria (UP): Two teenage students were killed and another injured after their motorcycle rammed into a truck in Uttar Pradesh's Deoria district on Tuesday, police said.

Local SHO Vinod Kumar Singh said Aryan (18), Hritik (17) and Ankit (16) were going to their college at around 8 am when their motorcycle went out of control and hit a truck from behind near the Purvan intersection under the Kotwali police station area.

Aryan and Hritik, both from Deoria district, died in the accident while Ankit was referred to Gorakhpur for treatment, the SHO said.

Police have sent the bodies for autopsy.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

