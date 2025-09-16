UP BJP Leader Gauri Shankar Agrahari Expelled From Party After Obscene VIDEO With Alleged Minor Girl Surfaces; Opposition REACTS

UP BJP Leader Gauri Shankar Agrahari Expelled From Party After Obscene VIDEO With Alleged Minor Girl Surfaces | X

Siddharthnagar (Uttar Pradesh), September 16: In a shocking incident, an obscene video has surfaced on social media in which a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader is allegedly caught in obscene act in Uttar Pradesh's Siddharthnagar. The video is being widely shared on social media after the leader has been reportedly expelled from the party. There are reports that the leader caught in the act has been identified as BJP District Vice President Gauri Shankar Agrahari.

As per reports from AajTak, the expulsion order has been issued by State General Secretary Govind Narayan Shukla. There are reports that the step has been taken to uphold discipline and protect the credibility of the party. However, the opposition has attacked the BJP and the leader involved in the obscene act.

Opposition Reacts

Samajwadi Party shared the obscene video on its social media account and said, "Save the daughters from BJP leaders! The viral video of the BJP District Vice President in Siddharthnagar forcibly raping a minor is extremely shameful! This is the true character, conduct, and face of the shameless leaders of the so-called cultured party. The government should take strict action against the accused BJP leader and deliver justice to the victim daughter."

Viral Video

There are also reports that the girl who is seen in the video is minor which makes the matter more serious and increases the sensitivity of the video. The video shows that the accused leader is involved in the act and another person is filming the shameful act on camera. It is shocking that the allegedly accused leader allowed the third person to record the act on camera or had no idea of the third person present at the spot.

Expulsion Letter

The expulsion letter of the BJP leader is circulating on social media which reads, "On the basis of the complaint received from the District President of Siddharthnagar regarding conduct against the dignity of the party, and after discussions with the Regional President, under the guidance of the Honorable State President, you are hereby expelled from the party with immediate effect." However, FPJ does not vouch for the authenticity of the viral letter.

Police Action

There are reports that the police have initiated an investigation into the viral video and said that they are trying to confirm the age of the girl and also said that a verification of the documents will be done along with recording the statement of the victim. If it is proven that the girl is a minor, then a case will be registered against Agrahari under the POSCO Act.