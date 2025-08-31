Uttar Pradesh: 2 Dead, 5 Injured In Explosion At Lucknow Firecracker Factory |

Lucknow: Two people were killed while five others sustained injuries in an explosion that took place at a firecracker factory in Lucknow on Sunday.

The blast affected a house in the same compound, leaving the house owner Alam and his wife, Munni, dead, and five others injured.

Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) in charge, Hanuman Prasad, said that the high intensity of the blast was due to the large quantity of explosive being produced in the factory.

"The blast was huge, which was caused by the large quantity of explosives being produced in the factory... The large quantity of explosives being produced here was the reason of the severe explosion.

Joint Commissioner of Police (JCP) Babloo Kumar said "We received information about an explosion in a house. Relief operation has been undertaken. Wife of the house owner, Alam has died. Their children and children in the neighbouring families are injured... Further investigation is underway..." District Magistrate Vishak G stated that the police team, the Emergency response and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) team arrived at the spot upon reaching the information.

"Police team, Emergency Response, SDRF team reached the spot. Two people have died. Five people are injured...To ascertain the cause of the explosion and other issues Police and Fire Service teams are here..." the district magistrate told ANI.

On August 20, a truck carrying chemicals overturned and caught fire on the Bareilly-Jaipur Highway near Manoharpur Anand Ghadi in Mathura, as per the fire department. The fire broke out soon after the accident.