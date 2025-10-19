UP Deputy CMs Skip Ayodhya Deepotsav; Sources Cite Discontent Over Being Left Out Of Publicity Material

Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh: Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak skipped this year’s Deepotsav celebrations in Ayodhya, officially citing unavoidable circumstances. However, sources within the government suggested that both leaders were displeased after their names were missing from official publicity materials for the festival.

Deputy CMs Missing from Publicity Material

According to reports, government advertisements and announcements for the grand celebration prominently featured the names of Cabinet Ministers Suryapratap Shahi and Jaiveer Singh, but made no mention of either deputy chief minister. This apparent oversight reportedly led Maurya and Pathak to cancel their visits. Maurya’s office also issued a formal statement confirming the cancellation, attributing it to unavoidable reasons.

CM Yogi Leads Record-Breaking Deepotsav

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath attended the event as scheduled, leading the grand celebration in which over 26 lakh diyas were lit setting a new record. The absence of both deputy chief ministers, however, became a talking point among political observers and media circles, drawing attention to possible strains within the state’s leadership ahead of key political developments.

Speculations Over Leadership Discord

While officials maintained that the cancellations were due to scheduling conflicts, the episode has fueled speculation about growing unease among senior leaders over recognition and representation in major state events like Ayodhya’s Deepotsav.