Uttar Pradesh: 12-year-old mastermind and two others arrested for looting and killing elderly couple

Ghaziabad: On Saturday, a12-year-old boy and two others were arrested for allegedly robbing and killing an elderly couple in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad.

The police arrested the minor boy along with two others - Manjesh and Shivam, while the fourth accused, Sandeep, is still missing.

On November 22, 60-year-old Ibrahim, a scrap dealer, was found dead inside his house, while Hazra, his wife, was found near a toilet in a vacant plot of land, with a cloth wrapped around her neck.

According to NDTV report, the 12 year old boy is the mastermind behind the robbery and murder of the elderly couple. The minor was reportedly known to the couple and had enlisted three others for a loot attempt after learning that Ibrahim had accumulated a lot of money from selling scrap. However, the attempted robbery resulted in the couple's murder.

The authorities have recovered Rs 12,000, one mobile phone, and a gold chain from their possession, Ghaziabad senior cop Iraj Raja informed news agency NDTV.